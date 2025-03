Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market Poised for Global Growth: Expected to Exceed USD 39 Billion by 2032, Grow at 4.7% CAGR

Growth in the pharmaceutical sector, increase in demand from the e-commerce industry, and surge in demand for reverse logistics drive the growth of the market.

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market ," The market size of pharmaceutical warehousing industry was valued at $24.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to garner $39.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032.Pharmaceutical warehousing is the storage and management of pharmaceutical items under regulated conditions, such as in cold chain and non-cold chain warehouses. These warehousing facilities are critical components of the pharmaceutical supply chain, providing the safe, secure, and compliant storage of a wide range of pharmaceutical goods, including raw ingredients and completed products.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A124142 The global pharmaceutical warehousing market has witnessed significant growth due to expansion in the pharmaceutical sector, increase in demand from the e-commerce industry, and increase in demand for reverse logistics. Introduction of the blockchain technology and technological growth in pharmaceutical warehousing are likely to create a growth opportunity for the industry. While lack of standardization in pharmaceutical warehousing and poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs is anticipated to hinder the market growth rate during the forecast period.To tackle the surge in demand, many pharmaceutical companies and third-party logistics providers started investing in development of their warehouses. For instance, currently Amazon is building two more mega warehouses of 4.1 million-square-foot and 3.8 million-square-foot in Ontario, California, U.S. and in Loveland, Colorado, U.S. respectively. Moreover, in June 2022, the company announced that, the company is expected to invest $300 million to build 3.1 million-square-foot distribution center in Niagara, New York, U.S. Such growing investment drives are projected to drive market growth for the pharmaceutical warehousing industry during the forecast period.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -RSA TALKEKEMITOBrenntag SERinchem Company, LLCUnivar Solutions LLCCommonwealth Inc.DHL GROUPAnchor 3PLBroekman LogisticsOdyssey Logistics & Technology Corporation🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A124142 For instance, in November 2023, Allcargo Logistics, a logistics solutions provider with operations in over 180 countries, unveiled its new manufacturing facility in Uran, Navi Mumbai, India. The new hi-tech facility is specifically developed with advanced cold storage technology to maintain an optimum temperature of 25 degree Celsius. The facility has modern infrastructure and an advanced warehouse management system (WMS), which improves the process of transporting and storing goods while complying with all required regulations set by regulatory bodies. The supply chain leaders have implemented a combination of block-chain strategies for managing product lifecycles, such as recycling and disposal. The evolution of advanced blockchain technology presents an opportunity for the growth of the pharmaceutical warehousing market However, an efficient pharmaceutical logistics ecosystem demands sophisticated infrastructure, a well-organized supply chain, and trade facilitation policies. Without these, pharmaceutical warehousing firms have to invest in building more stock reserves and working capital, which strongly affect national and regional competitiveness due to high financial costs. Moreover, Factors such as inefficiencies in transport management systems, poor condition of storage infrastructure, complex tax structure, low rate of technology adoption, and low proficiency of warehouse professionals in using digitalization tools hamper the pace and productivity of pharmaceutical warehousing companies.The global e-commerce industry has grown significantly in recent years owing to technological growth and increased penetration of high-speed internet services. During the COVID-19 pandemic the instance of pharmaceutical products being sold online increased significantly. Moreover, the demand for time-efficient delivery and reverse logistics increased. The increase in sales of pharmaceutical products through online channels resulted in increased demand for their storage, thus creating more demand for pharmaceutical warehousing 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲By Type, the cold chain warehousing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the pharmaceutical warehousing in the near future.By Application, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the market in near future.By Region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. 