PHILIPPINES, March 17 - Press Release

March 16, 2025 Group from Asuncion, Davao del Norte strengthens rice milling business through Bong Go's advocacy for cooperative development The Doña Andrea Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Multipurpose Cooperative (DAARBMCO) in Asuncion, Davao del Norte has bolstered its operations through financial support from the Malasakit sa Kooperatiba program, an initiative backed by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go and implemented through the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA). In 2024, DAARBMCO received a financial grant, which has significantly contributed to the enhancement of their cooperative's services, particularly in acquiring rice mills that allow members to buy rice at lower prices. This move has greatly benefited cooperative members, especially with the continuous rise in the cost of rice in the market. "Malaking tulong ito sa amin dahil nabigyan kami ng karagdagang kapital upang makabili ng gilingan ng bigas. Dahil dito, mas abot-kaya na ngayon para sa aming mga miyembro ang pagbili ng bigas," said one of DAARBMCO's representatives. "Napagaan nito ang aming gastusin at nakakatulong sa pang-araw-araw naming pamumuhay." Beyond helping members afford lower-cost rice, the grant has also boosted DAARBMCO's overall operations to help its community by increasing the cooperative's capacity to provide better services and expand its reach. "Lubos kaming nagpapasalamat sa suportang ito mula sa Malasakit sa Kooperatiba na isinulong ni Senator Bong Go. Hindi lang ito simpleng ayuda, kundi isang tulong na may pangmatagalang benepisyo sa aming kooperatiba," the cooperative added. As an advocate for cooperatives and grassroots development, Senator Go reaffirmed his commitment to supporting cooperative initiatives nationwide. Through his work in the Senate, he continues to push for policies that empower small cooperatives, recognizing them as vital drivers of local economic growth and community development. "Ang mga kooperatiba ay haligi ng ating lokal na ekonomiya. Patuloy nating palalakasin ang suporta sa kanila upang mas marami pang Pilipino ang makinabang," said Go. "Kung ako po'y bibigyan muli ng pagkakataong maglingkod, lalo pa nating palalawakin ang mga programang makakatulong sa ating mga kooperatiba." Senator Go has been a key figure in the passage of various cooperative-supportive legislation, including Republic Act No. 11535, which ensures the appointment of Cooperative Development Officers in local government units, and RA 11502, which institutionalizes October as Cooperative Month in the Philippines. "Ang aking sipag sa pagtatrabaho ang isa sa mga maiaalay ko sa inyo. Bukas po ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat at patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo din sa Diyos," Go concluded.

