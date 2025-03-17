PHILIPPINES, March 17 - Press Release

March 16, 2025 Senator Bong Go urges vigilance against dengue, highlights availability of medical aid through Malasakit Centers and primary care through Super Health Centers As dengue cases continue to rise across the country, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go called on the public to take preventive measures against the disease while ensuring that government healthcare services, including medical assistance from Malasakit Centers and primary care from Super Health Centers, are made accessible to ease the burden on affected Filipinos. The Department of Health (DOH) recently confirmed a sharp increase in dengue infections, with over 62,000 cases recorded from January to March 2025--an alarming 73% jump compared to the same period last year. Health Secretary Ted Herbosa warned that the country is "due" for another dengue surge, citing cyclical outbreaks that typically occur every three to five years. "Hindi natin pwedeng balewalain ang dengue. Walang pinipili ang sakit na ito--bata, matanda, mahirap o may kaya. Dapat palaging handa, laging alerto," said Senator Go, urging Filipinos to take proactive steps in eliminating mosquito breeding grounds and seeking immediate medical attention when symptoms appear. Senator Go, the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, emphasized that Filipinos battling dengue and other illnesses should not have to worry about medical expenses. With 167 Malasakit Centers established nationwide, indigent patients can receive medical assistance from various government agencies in a single location. "Nandiyan ang Malasakit Centers para tumulong sa inyo. Kung nangangailangan ng tulong sa ospital, lumapit lang kayo sa Malasakit Center sa inyong lugar. Siguraduhin nating walang Pilipinong mahihirapan sa gastusin lalo na kung kailangang maospital," he said. Since its institutionalization, the Malasakit Centers program has assisted over 17 million Filipinos by reducing out-of-pocket hospital expenses, particularly for the poor and marginalized. Beyond hospital-based assistance, Senator Go highlighted the role of Super Health Centers in grassroots healthcare delivery. These facilities, which serve as enhanced primary care units, offer early diagnostic services, laboratory tests, and consultations. "Dapat maagapan natin ang mga sakit bago pa lumala. Sa tulong ng Super Health Centers, mas madaling magpatingin, magpa-checkup, at makakuha ng agarang lunas," he added. Super Health Centers are strategically placed in communities to reduce congestion in major hospitals while bringing essential medical services closer to Filipinos. So far, over 700 Super Health Centers have been funded through the collaborative efforts of Go as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance committee, the DOH, local government units, and fellow lawmakers. As part of the nationwide anti-dengue campaign, Senator Go reiterated the importance of community participation and adherence to the DOH's 5S strategy in combating the spread of the disease. He emphasized the need to search and destroy mosquito-breeding sites, practice self-protection through the use of insect repellents and protective clothing, seek early consultation at the first signs of fever or symptoms, support fogging in hotspot areas during outbreaks, and sustain hydration to prevent severe complications. "Hindi lang gobyerno ang may responsibilidad dito. Tulong-tulong tayo para maprotektahan ang ating pamilya at komunidad. Kung may sintomas ng dengue, huwag na maghintay--magpatingin agad sa pinakamalapit na health facility," he urged. With the onset of the rainy season expected to further drive mosquito population growth, health officials and policymakers continue to push for robust preventive measures. Meanwhile, Senator Go reaffirmed his advocacy for accessible and affordable healthcare, stressing that no Filipino should be left behind when it comes to medical care. "Buhay at kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino ang nakataya rito," he said. As dengue cases rise, Senator Go remains firm in his call for vigilance, early intervention, and full utilization of government healthcare programs to mitigate the outbreak and protect public health. "Ilapit natin ang serbisyo sa mga Pilipino lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan ng mga mahihirap. Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he ended.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.