March 17, 2025 Koko urges Comelec to prioritize simpler cases to clear backlog ahead of elections Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III on Monday urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) En Banc to expedite its handling of simple disqualification (DQ) cases and petitions for denial of due course ahead of the local campaign period, which starts on March 28. Pimentel emphasized that resolving easier cases first would significantly reduce Comelec's backlog, allowing the poll body to focus on more complex cases without unnecessary delays. "With the elections just a few months away, Comelec must act swiftly to clear its backlog. A good starting point is to resolve the simpler cases immediately. They need to act swiftly so they can fulfill their commitment to addressing all pending cases before election day," he said. A seasoned lawyer and former Senate President, Pimentel pointed out that prompt decisions on simple cases would not only help prevent bottlenecks in Comelec's decision-making process but also strengthen public confidence in the fairness of the electoral system. "They should begin with the cases that are easiest to decide. That will set the pace for handling the more complicated ones," Pimentel added. Among the cases pending before the Comelec En Banc is that of Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro, whose Certificate of Candidacy (CoC) was unanimously canceled by the Comelec First Division on December 11, 2024, due to material misrepresentation. Pimentel stressed that the lack of a clear timeline from Comelec on resolving these cases raises concerns that could affect candidates and voters alike. "The sooner Comelec resolves these cases, the better it will be for everyone--candidates, voters, and the integrity of our elections. Delayed decisions only create uncertainty. We should prevent that," he said.

