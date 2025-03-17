PHILIPPINES, March 17 - Press Release

March 17, 2025 Cayetano on ICC case: 'Ang tama ay tama, ang mali ay mali' Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Saturday stressed the need for fairness and due process in the case against former President Rodrigo Duterte at the International Criminal Court (ICC), asserting that the issue is about upholding justice and the rule of law. "Ang tama ay tama, at ang mali ay mali," the senator said in a Facebook live session on March 15, 2025. "'Pag tama ang ginagawa ng gobyerno, I not only agree but support. Pero 'pag mali, I try to do my best na iparating that we can do it better," he added. Cayetano raised concerns about the ICC's process, warning that it could lead to serious consequences beyond Duterte's case. "Can you imagine if they issue a warrant tapos bigla na lang you don't have a remedy of going to court? Biglang 20 generals, 20 lieutenants, 50 colonels, at ilang Secretary ng gobyerno ang biglang dadalhin doon. That's a possibility," he said. He also questioned the fairness of the proceedings, saying Duterte was not given enough time to defend himself. "He did not have a chance to confront his witnesses, the witnesses against him. He does not know when he got there, kung ano ang kaso, at ano ang mga evidence," he said. Cayetano urged Filipinos to be aware of the issue and take a stand - not out of loyalty to any political figure but in defense of due process and national sovereignty. "The more we show them na better ang human rights sa Pilipinas, better ang case natin na mali na isinakay na lang siya sa eroplano at dinala doon [sa Netherlands]," he said. "This is such a big injustice -- not to him but to the Filipino people," he added. Cayetano sa ICC case: 'Ang tama ay tama, ang mali ay mali' Iginiit ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Sabado ang kahalagahan ng patas na proseso sa kaso ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa International Criminal Court (ICC),l. Aniya, hindi ito tungkol sa politika kundi sa pagpapanatili ng hustisya at pagsunod sa batas. "Ang tama ay tama, at ang mali ay mali," wika ni Cayetano sa isang Facebook Live nitong March 15, 2025. "'Pag tama ang ginagawa ng gobyerno, I not only agree but support. Pero 'pag mali, I try to do my best na iparating that we can do it better," dagdag niya. Binigyang diin ng senador na ang pangambang dulot ng proseso ng ICC ay maaaring makaapekto hindi lang kay Duterte kundi pati sa iba pang opisyal ng gobyerno. "Can you imagine if they issue a warrant tapos bigla na lang you don't have a remedy of going to court? Biglang 20 generals, 20 lieutenants, 50 colonels, at ilang Secretary ng gobyerno ang biglang dadalhin doon. That's a possibility," wika niya. Pinuna rin niya ang kakulangan ng sapat na panahon para maipagtanggol ni Duterte ang kanyang sarili sa harap ng korte. "He did not have a chance to confront his witnesses, the witnesses against him. He does not know when he got there, kung ano ang kaso, at ano ang mga evidence," wika niya. Hinimok din ng senador ang mga Pilipino na maging mapanuri at ipaglaban ang due process at soberanya ng bansa, hindi lang dahil sa isang personalidad kundi para sa lahat ng mamamayan. "The more we show them na better ang human rights sa Pilipinas, better ang case natin na mali na isinakay na lang siya sa eroplano at dinala doon [sa Netherlands]," wika niya. "This is such a big injustice -- not to him but to the Filipino people," dagdag niya.

