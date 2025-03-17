PHILIPPINES, March 17 - Press Release

March 17, 2025 Villar inaugurates hospital building and access road, beefs up Las Piñas health services Sen. Cynthia A. Villar on Monday (March 17, 2025) led the inauguration of a new building of the Las Pinas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center, alongside a new access road, paving the way for major enhancement to healthcare services in the city. A 12-storey building will expand the capacity of LPGH & STC from 200 to 500 beds. The construction of the building is mandated by Republic Act No. 11497, which was championed by Rep. Camille Villar in the House of Representatives and Senator Villar in the Senate. The law also upgrades its professional health care services and increases its workforce, including doctors, nurses and support staff. The senator said the expansion of the hospital will not only serve Las Pinas residents, but also patients in South of Manila and nearby cities and municipalities of Cavite. Complementing this project is the opening of a 220-meter road along the river drive that will provide permanent access to health facilities in the city. The road was first used to access the modular hospital during the Covid pandemic. Villar, who is running as Las Pinas Representative, expressed her satisfaction with the completion of these twin projects to cap her two terms as senator. She said she will continue to come up with worthwhile projects once given the opportunity to serve again as Las Pinas Representative. "The Covid pandemic has taught us to rethink our priorities in government especially the urgent need to expand and upgrade public hospitals and health facilities. Increasing our hospital bed capacity will ensure that regular healthcare services with not be disrupted in the event a similar health crisis arises in the future," Villar said. When Villar was Las Pinas representative, she prioritized the modernization of the then Las Piñas District Hospital. She authored Republic Act 9240 in 2004 that converted it into LPGH & STC and increased the capacity of the hospital from 50 to 200 beds. The hospital has since undergone continuous upgrades, making it one of the leading medical facilities in Metro Manila. Villar pinangunahan ang inagurasyon ng bagong gusali ng ospital at daan, pinalakas ang serserbisyong pangkalusugan sa Las Piñas Pinangunahan ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar nitong Lunes (Marso 17, 2025), ang inagurasyon ng bagong gusali ng Las Piñas General Hospital & Satellite Trauma Center (LPGHSTC), kasabay ng pagbubukas ng isang bagong kalye, na magbibigay daan para sa higit na pagpapabuti sa mga serbisyong pangkalusugan sa lungsod. Ang 12-palapag na gusali ay magdadagdag ng kapasidad ng LPGH&STC mula 200 hanggang 500 kama. Ang pagtatayo nito ay ayon sa Republic Act No. 11497, isang batas na isinulong ni Rep. Camille Villar sa Kongreso at ni Senador Cynthia Villar sa Senado. Ang batas ay nag-a-upgrade din ng mga propesyonal na serbisyong pangkalusugan at nagpapalawak ng workforce, kabilang ang mga doktor, nars, at mga kawani. Ayon sa senadora, ang pagpapalawak ng ospital ay hindi lamang magsisilbi sa mga residente ng Las Piñas, kundi pati na rin sa mga pasyente mula sa Timog ng Maynila at mga kalapit na lungsod at munisipalidad ng Cavite. Kasama ng proyektong ito ang pagbubukas ng 220-metrong daan sa kahabaan ng river drive na magbibigay ng permanenteng akses sa mga pasilidad pangkalusugan sa lungsod. Ang daan ay unang ginamit upang makarating sa modular hospital noong panahon ng pandemya ng Covid. Ipinahayag ni Villar, na tumatakbo bilang kinatawan ng Las Piñas, ang kanyang kasiyahan sa pagkakatapos ng mga proyektong ito bilang pagtatapos ng kanyang dalawang termino bilang senador. Sinabi niyang patuloy niyang isusulong ang mga makabuluhang proyekto sakaling mabigyan ng pagkakataong magsilbi muli bilang kinatawan ng Las Piñas. "Ang pandemya ng Covid ay nagturo sa atin na muling pag-isipan ang ating mga prayoridad sa gobyerno, lalo na ang kagyat na pangangailangan na palawakin at i-upgrade ang mga pampublikong ospital at pasilidad pangkalusugan. Ang pagpapalawak ng kapasidad ng mga kama sa ospital ay magtitiyak na ang regular na mga serbisyong pangkalusugan ay hindi maaantala sakaling magka-pandemya o anumang krisis pangkalusugan sa hinaharap," pahayag ni Villar. Noong si Villar pa ang kinatawan ng Las Piñas, pinangunahan niya ang modernisasyon ng Las Piñas District Hospital. Siya ang may-akda ng Republic Act 9240 noong 2004 na nag-convert dito bilang LPGH&STC at nagpalawak ng kapasidad ng ospital mula 50 hanggang 200 kama. Ang ospital ay patuloy na nagkaroon ng mga upgrade, kaya't isa ito sa mga nangungunang pasilidad medikal sa Metro Manila.

