Private Cellular Network Market to Grow 114% by 2028, But 5G Uptake Continues to Disappoint

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study from Juniper Research, the foremost experts in telecommunication markets, has found that global private cellular network revenue will reach $12.2 billion by 2028. This significant increase from $5.7 billion in 2025 represents a growth rate of 114%. Given the slow growth of this market in previous years, this growth represents a pivotal shift in the market as more enterprises look to invest in private networks.

The study further predicts nearly 3,000 new private networks will be deployed over the next two years, compared to just 2,500 in the last four years. The study found that the key catalyst of this momentous growth was availability of Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) business models, which reduces costs to enterprises while offering rapid scalability. NaaS enables enterprise users to more efficiently manage operational network costs through leasing private network elements.

5G to Represent Less than Half of Market Spend by 2028

The study predicts 5G will only account for $5.6 billion of market value by 2028, despite 5G technology having been commercially available for private networks since 2019. It cited the lower operational cost of 4G technologies and its sufficiency in providing connectivity services to markets such as manufacturing and logistics, as key drivers to the continued of growth of 4G private networks.

Research author Michelle Joynson stated, “As the market grows, vendors must provide flexible business models such as NaaS to attract high spending private network users. This will also enable vendors to expand private 5G deployments, as businesses are better able to maintain the capital and operational cost of the network.”

The research suite offers a comprehensive assessment of the private cellular network market, including insightful market analysis and in-depth forecasts for 60+ countries. The dataset contains over 82,000 market statistics within a five-year period. It includes a ‘Competitor Leaderboard’ to examine the current and future market opportunities.

