TORRAS Launches COOLiFY Air: Stay Cool, Stay Light with Ultimate Personal Cooling

HONG KONG, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORRAS has just dropped the COOLiFY Air, an exciting new addition to its game - changing line of wearable cooling gear. This isn't just any personal air conditioner; it's as cool as the breeze on a perfect day and as light as a feather, giving you the freedom to live life to the fullest while staying comfortable.​

Instant Cooling, Anytime, Anywhere

COOLiFY Air is all about delivering an instant cool - down, no matter where you are. Boasting a massive 4,749.4mm² cooling plate, it wraps around your neck, ensuring maximum skin contact. Thanks to its state-of-the-art thermoelectric technology with 122 cooling particles, you can say goodbye to the sweltering heat in an instant. And with its dual-airflow system, sending air both up and down, you'll feel a 360° cooling sensation that's as refreshing as jumping into a pool on a hot summer day.

Feather-Light, All-Day Wearability

Weighing in at a mere 0.87 lbs, COOLiFY Air is designed for all-day wearability. Its ergonomic shape fits every neck size, so you can wear it from dawn to dusk without a hint of discomfort. Whether you're a busy commuter dashing through the city, an outdoor adventurer exploring the great outdoors, or just someone going about their daily routine, this sleek and portable device is your new best friend.

Year-Round Comfort, Unmatched Versatility​

This isn't just a summer-only gadget. With three modes - Cool, Heat, and Fan, COOLiFY Air has got you covered all year long. Beat the summer heat, warm up on a chilly winter day, or just enjoy a refreshing breeze indoors. It's the perfect companion for any season, allowing you to create the ideal conditions for a better you – in creativity and beyond.​

Extended Battery Life for Non-Stop Comfort​

The 5,000mAh battery in COOLiFY Air is a powerhouse. In Fan mode, it can last up to 24 hours, while in Cool or Heat mode, it provides 6 hours of continuous operation. And with pass-through charging, you can stay cool and connected at the same time.

TORRAS, true to its mission of redefining personal temperature management, has once again combined innovation, comfort, and portability with the COOLiFY Air.​ COOLiFY Air is now available on Amazon and torraslife.com for just $129. Choose from three stylish colors: Midnight Black, Apricot Dune, and Vivi Pink.

About TORRAS

TORRAS is an innovative and award-winning consumer electronics and accessories brand. We strive to constantly shatter the ordinary so consumers can enjoy a high-quality lifestyle. TORRAS aims to assist users in fully engaging in every aspect of life and enabling them to unleash their full potential anytime and anywhere. Since 2012, TORRAS has served over 100 million people in more than 148 regions with its products and services. For more information, please visit www.torraslife.com.

