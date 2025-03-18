FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES HORROR-SLASHER MOVIE 'DIRECTOR’S CUT'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the retro-style horror/slasher movie DIRECTOR’S CUT, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting March 18, 2025

DIRECTOR’S CUT is cautionary tale to the youth of today to tread carefully when seeking fame and fortune - there are some dangerous people out there waiting, especially in the entertainment industry.” — Filmmaker Don Capria

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the retro-style horror/slasher movie DIRECTOR’S CUT, which is now be available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting March 18, 2025.

DIRECTOR’S CUT is a riotous slasher throwback that pays tribute to horror cinema of the 1980s and 1990s. The movie stars veteran character actor Louis Lombardi (THE SOPRANOS, SUICIDE KINGS, 24) as a mysterious, murderous sociopath preying on a punk band’s desperate desire for fame. In DIRECTOR’S CUT, a Long Island punk band meets a mysterious director through social media who generously offers to shoot their first music video for free. Desperate for fame, they drive deep into the Pennsylvania woods in hopes of making a killer music video. But after a long night of drinking with the gregarious director, the band wakes up to find a very different version of him on set. Egos and opinions clash, with the director unveiling a terrible anger and uncompromising need for total control. As his professionalism breaks down, so does his sanity – with the unhinged director and his assistant turning the band members into the unwitting stars of his very own snuff film.

Written and directed by Don Capria, DIRECTOR’S CUT was produced by Anthony Carpenito, Paul Travers, Noah Marks, Louis Lombardi, Brett Marks, Don Capria, and Joseph LaManna. The cast features Louis Lombardi (‘Mister Director’), Lucy Hart (‘Babs’), Tyler Ivey (‘Jay’), Danielle Kotch (‘Val’), Greg Poppa (‘John’), Louis Rocky Bacigalupo (‘Juan’), Brandy Ochoa (‘Menace’), Haley Cassidy (‘Jen’), and Darrin Hickok as (‘AJ’).

"I wrote DIRECTOR’S CUT as a band drama and drove the characters into a deadly situation. This person they meet, Mister Director, represents the evil in the music business,” said filmmaker Don Capria. “DIRECTOR’S CUT is cautionary tale to the youth of today to mind your surroundings and tread carefully when you are seeking fame and fortune - there are some dangerous people out there waiting for you, especially in the entertainment industry."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire DIRECTOR’S CUT directly with filmmaker Don Capria.

DIRECTOR’S CUT website: www.directorscutmovie.com

Official FDM Trailer - DIRECTOR'S CUT (2025)

