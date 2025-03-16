Tourists expected to converge on the Outback as desert parks re-open after summer

Tourists will be able to enjoy outback adventures and marvel at remote landscapes and wildlife when Australia’s largest national park and other desert attractions re-open this weekend.

Munga-Thirri - Simpson Desert National Park, which spans 3.6 million hectares in South Australia’s Far North, will welcome visitors from Sunday 16 March after its annual closure during summer’s extreme heat.

The park provides unique four-wheel driving experiences across vast stretches of desert, along with unrivalled views of the Milky Way while camping under clear night skies.

Nilpena Ediacara National Park, in the Flinders Ranges, is also set to re-open this weekend following its summer closure.

Visitors can discover the park’s ancient past through guided tours that provide an insight into the park and its significance as an Ediacaran fossil site.

The Fossil Field Exploration Tour, which launched last year, takes guests into the heart of ongoing research within the fossil fields, where scientists have found the oldest evidence of complex life on Earth.

The Simpson Desert is made up of 1100 parallel sand dunes, some of which are 200 kilometres long. Vehicle tracks such as the Old Andado, Colson or Hay River tracks have been made in the dips of the dunes and run for tens of kilometres.

Those crossing the Simpson Desert will pass through Witjira National Park, a popular destination for the national heritage-listed Dalhousie Springs, where visitors can swim in its pristine warm waters.

Public Access Routes (PARs), which provide vehicle access to locations including other desert parks, will re-open, including Warburton Crossing, Level Post Bay, Halligan Bay Point, Walkers Crossing and Googs Track. Warraweena and Nuccaleena Mine PARs will remain closed due to safety issues.

A Desert Parks Pass is required to enter Munga-Thirri–Simpson Desert and Witjira national parks, which includes vehicle entry and camping, as well as important safety information and maps.

Most desert parks are only suitable for high clearance four-wheel drives.

For current advice on desert park conditions, visit parks.sa.gov.au/know-before-you-go/desert-parks-bulletin.

For up to date public road information outside of national parks, visit dit.sa.gov.au/OutbackRoads.

To explore national parks or purchase a desert parks pass, visit parks.sa.gov.au.

Entry to Nilpena is by guided tour only. To book, visit parks.sa.gov.au/parks/nilpena-ediacara-national-park.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

The sheer starkness of the landscapes in our iconic desert parks – the red sand ridges and dunes, salt-crusted lakes, grassland and scrubland – makes them incredible places to visit.

Almost three-quarters of South Australians visit a national park each year, and total visitations, including tourists, contribute more than $374 million to the state’s economy annually.

We know people vale our national parks. That’s why the state government invested an additional $30 million in the 2024-25 State Budget to maintain and improve our parks, ensuring they remain a haven for wildlife and biodiversity, as well as improving visitor experiences.

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

The Flinders Ranges and Outback including the spectacular National Parks in the region are not just favourites of Australian tourists but are among the most visited regions by international tourists in the State.

Tourists that visit our state to attend major events or enjoy our food and wine will now be able to enjoy the most unique outback experiences and explore SA’s remote landscapes and wildlife.

The park provides unique experiences such as four-wheel driving and camping under clear night skies with the most amazing views of the Milky Way.

Attributable to National Parks and Wildlife Service District Ranger Travis Gotch

Cooler daytime temperatures make autumn and winter the perfect time to visit our spectacular desert parks.

The best camping spots in Munga-Thirri–Simpson Desert National Park are in the central region where the gidgee woodlands provide shade, shelter and soft ground for pitching a tent.

The park is full of interesting wildlife, including the thorny devil, fat-tailed dunnart and wedge-tailed eagle.

Stay safe when travelling in the Outback by ensuring vehicles are well-maintained and equipped, take extra water and food, use a HF radio or satellite phone, and tell a responsible person where you are going and when you expect to arrive.