Key rail corridors for northern and southern regions to support growing communities

Release date: 16/03/25

Two rail corridors from the city - one south towards Aldinga and Sellicks Beach and one north towards Roseworthy and Concordia - will be preserved by the South Australian Government to cater for future housing development.

Securing these corridors will unlock more transit options for the outer southern suburbs, which the Greater Adelaide Regional Plan (GARP) forecasts to grow by 23,000 homes, and the northern outer suburbs, expected to grow by 82,000 homes.

The Malinauskas Labor Government today launched its Transport Strategy, which outlines a 30-year vision to transform how people and goods are moved around the state.

This supports the GARP, which will be released this week, by guiding the development of a transport network that provides safe and affordable options and identifies future transport corridors that will support new housing and economic opportunities.

The Transport Strategy sets the overall direction for future transport planning and will guide decisions on which projects to prioritise and invest in, while future-proofing our transport network to ensure South Australia remains one of the best places in the country to live and work.

More than 6000 people participated in community engagement shaping the strategy, which included virtual reality hubs across the state, an online survey and written submissions.

This engagement allowed South Australians to identify what was most important to them when it comes to transport and their future needs, with 10 per cent of respondents planning to use their car less in the future.

Around 24 per cent of respondents said they wish to use public transport more often and 44 per cent said they want to walk, run and cycle more.

Some of the key priorities identified in the strategy include improving the quality of our roads, public transport and active transport options to support housing and population growth.

It identifies that efficient supply chains strengthen our state’s competitiveness, driving economic opportunity, and that a safer and more accessible public transport system will be required to meet the needs of an ageing population.

Another priority is to reduce the environmental impact of our transport network.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

SA is building, our state and city is growing - and we need transport options for these future housing developments, so people have an affordable and accessible choice when it comes to travelling across the city.

As we continue to grow, we’ll be identifying the key areas of our state where transit options will be most needed to support housing and jobs.

We are focused on building a South Australia that is well-connected and accessible, where transportation is secure and harmoniously linked to our infrastructure and regions.

This is not about identifying projects, but about laying the bedrock for future planning – understanding the priorities that will inform our thinking and that of governments in decades to come, so that policy is uniform, informed and focussed, underpinning funding decisions for all major infrastructure projects in years to come.

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

As the world around us changes, our transport system will play a crucial role in driving economic growth, achieving net zero emissions, and preserving the liveability of our state.

The Transport Strategy released today provides a clear plan to guide transport investments, capitalise on new opportunities and sustain and enhance the quality of life in our state.

Delivering this Strategy is not just about starting projects – it’s about taking thoughtful, deliberate steps to improve how we connect people and places.

Attributable to Nick Champion

We know our state is growing so it’s important we plan for future infrastructure requirements to support that growth.

This is planning and transport working together to get a better outcome for South Australians in the future.

Proper planning ensures our city will remain a liveable and attractive place with coordinated transport options.