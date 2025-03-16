South Australians encouraged to ‘plan ahead’ during National Advance Care Planning Week

Release date: 17/03/25

During National Advance Care Planning Week, South Australians are being encouraged to take essential steps in preparing for their future by completing an Advance Care Directive.

The week, running from 17-23 March, aims to raise awareness of the key legal tools that support advance care planning and empower individuals to make informed decisions about their healthcare, financial, legal, and personal wishes.

The Plan Ahead initiative encourages South Australians to complete four crucial documents:

Advance Care Directive – outlining your wishes for healthcare, lifestyle and accommodation decisions.

– outlining your wishes for healthcare, lifestyle and accommodation decisions. Enduring Power of Attorney – designating someone to manage your financial and legal affairs if you become incapacitated.

– designating someone to manage your financial and legal affairs if you become incapacitated. Will – ensuring your property and possessions go to people you choose after your death.

– ensuring your property and possessions go to people you choose after your death. Organ and tissue donor registration – making your decision known to family and doctors about organ donation.

These tools enable individuals to discuss their future decisions with loved ones and document their preferences, ensuring that they are respected and acted upon in the event of sudden illness or incapacity. By using these tools, South Australians can maintain control over their lives, even if they are unable to make decisions for themselves in the future.

Research shows that many Australians have not had these important conversations. According to the ACP Prevalence Research Project, only 29% of Australians aged 65 or older had any type of advance care planning document, and only 14% had a legally binding advance care directive.

An Advance Care Directive is a free legal form that allows anyone over the age of 18 to:

Record their healthcare, living arrangements, and end-of-life preferences.

Appoint one or more substitute decision-makers to make these decisions on their behalf if they’re unable to do so themselves.

Office for Ageing Well and Health Services Programs, SA Health are collaborating with local governments to provide information sessions and/or workshops to assist people with the information they need to complete their own Advance Care Directives.

Links to the relevant websites can be found here.

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook, Minister for Seniors and Ageing Well:

Planning ahead isn’t just about paperwork, it’s about protecting your rights and your dignity. It’s also about respect - respect for yourself, your choices, and the people who may one day need to make decisions on your behalf.

Everyone deserves peace of mind, knowing their wishes will be respected. Advance care planning is a simple step that can make a world of difference for you and your loved ones.

A Will, an Advance Care Directive, and a Power of Attorney are essential tools for protecting your future. Plan today, so your loved ones won’t have to make difficult decisions tomorrow.

Having a plan in place means less stress for you, your family, and your healthcare providers. Make sure your voice is heard, even when you can’t speak for yourself.