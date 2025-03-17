Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 3/17/25-3/21/25

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

March 17 – March 21, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, March 17

9:15 a.m. Boards & Commissions Meeting

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

9:45 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

1:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, March 18

10:00 a.m. Speak at Eccles Gift Announcement 

Location: University of Utah, Salt Lake City

Media Access

1:00 p.m. Lunch with Uzbekistan Ambassador and Elder David A. Bednar

Location: Church Office Building, Salt Lake City

2:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, March 19
9:00 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Lunch with staff

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

1:15 p.m. Meeting with Sophia DiCaro, Executive Director of Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, March 20

9:55 p.m. KUED Monthly News Conference

Location: KUED Studio, Salt Lake City

12:15 p.m. Speak at Utah Lawyers for Good Policy 

Location: Dorsey and Whitney, Salt Lake City

1:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

4:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill signing

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

5:50 p.m. Speak at Salt Lake Chamber Board of Governors Reception 

Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City

Friday, March 21
9:00 a.m. Meet with Commonwealth Fusion Leadership

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

9:30 a.m. Meet with Teltonika Leadership

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

12:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

March 10 – March 14, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, March 17

8:30 a.m. Team meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

9:15 a.m. Boards & Commissions Meeting

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

9:45 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Interview with KUER

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

1:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

Tuesday, March 18

10:00 a.m. Meet with Ambassador of Luxemburg

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

10:30 a.m. Meet with Assistant Attorney General Scott Cheney

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

1:45 p.m. Election and Administrative Directors meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

4:15 p.m. Meet with Senator Evan Vickers

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, March 19

9:00 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. First Quarter Birthday Lunch with Staff

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Meet with Interim Executive Director of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality Tim Davis

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

Thursday, March 20

9:30 a.m. Holdman Studios visit

Location: 3001 N Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

1:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

4:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill signing

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Friday, March 21
10:00 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

12:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

