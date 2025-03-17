NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 3/17/25-3/21/25
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
March 17 – March 21, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, March 17
9:15 a.m. Boards & Commissions Meeting
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
9:45 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
1:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, March 18
10:00 a.m. Speak at Eccles Gift Announcement
Location: University of Utah, Salt Lake City
Media Access
1:00 p.m. Lunch with Uzbekistan Ambassador and Elder David A. Bednar
Location: Church Office Building, Salt Lake City
2:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, March 19
9:00 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Lunch with staff
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
1:15 p.m. Meeting with Sophia DiCaro, Executive Director of Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, March 20
9:55 p.m. KUED Monthly News Conference
Location: KUED Studio, Salt Lake City
12:15 p.m. Speak at Utah Lawyers for Good Policy
Location: Dorsey and Whitney, Salt Lake City
1:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
4:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill signing
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
5:50 p.m. Speak at Salt Lake Chamber Board of Governors Reception
Location: Kearns Mansion, Salt Lake City
Friday, March 21
9:00 a.m. Meet with Commonwealth Fusion Leadership
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
9:30 a.m. Meet with Teltonika Leadership
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
12:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
March 10 – March 14, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, March 17
8:30 a.m. Team meeting
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
9:15 a.m. Boards & Commissions Meeting
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
9:45 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Interview with KUER
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
1:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, March 18
10:00 a.m. Meet with Ambassador of Luxemburg
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
10:30 a.m. Meet with Assistant Attorney General Scott Cheney
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
1:45 p.m. Election and Administrative Directors meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
4:15 p.m. Meet with Senator Evan Vickers
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, March 19
9:00 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. First Quarter Birthday Lunch with Staff
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Meet with Interim Executive Director of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality Tim Davis
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, March 20
9:30 a.m. Holdman Studios visit
Location: 3001 N Thanksgiving Way, Lehi
1:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
4:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill signing
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Friday, March 21
10:00 a.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
12:15 p.m. 2025 Legislative Session bill review
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
