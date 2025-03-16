MPD Arrests Madison Street Shooting Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, March 15, 2025, at approximately 2:04 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 1200 block of Madison Street, Northwest, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

On March 16, 2025, Fourth District detectives continued their investigation into this incident, leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Kavon Phillips of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged him with Assault With A Dangerous Weapon Intent To Bodily Harm Without Just Cause (Gun), Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession Of Unregistered Firearm/unlawful Possession Of A Firearm Or Destructive Device, Possession Of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession Of A Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

CCN: 25037346

