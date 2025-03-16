Submit Release
News Search

There were 154 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,464 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Madison Street Shooting Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that occurred in Northwest.

 

On Saturday, March 15, 2025, at approximately 2:04 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 1200 block of Madison Street, Northwest, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by DC Fire and EMS to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

 

On March 16, 2025, Fourth District detectives continued their investigation into this incident, leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Kavon Phillips of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged him with Assault With A Dangerous Weapon Intent To Bodily Harm Without Just Cause (Gun), Possession Of A Controlled Substance, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession Of Unregistered Firearm/unlawful Possession Of A Firearm Or Destructive Device, Possession Of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession Of A Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

 

CCN: 25037346

 

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Arrests Madison Street Shooting Suspect

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more