Azalee Group Hosts Copenhagen Honours College Nursing Students for Knowledge Exchange on Inclusive Care

Students learning about eldercare in Japan from Dr. Kurusu Students try on muscle suits Copenhagen Honours College in Nursing at the University College of Copenhagen students at Azalee Group.

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Azalee Group recently welcomed nursing students from the Copenhagen Honours College at the University College of Copenhagen for an international exchange on elderly care, intergenerational integration, and inclusive caregiving practices. This marks the fourth visit from the college, reinforcing the growing collaboration between Azalee Group and global institutions dedicated to advancing care standards.During the visit, the students toured Azalee Annex, where they observed personalized elderly care in a comfortable and supportive environment. They also visited A-Cube, a multi-generational care facility that integrates elderly care, childcare, and disability support. Through firsthand observation, students saw how shared spaces and activities foster meaningful interactions between different generations, promoting social engagement and mutual support.Following the tour, the students attended a lecture by Dr. Koji Kurusu, CEO of Azalee Group, who emphasized the organization’s philosophy of balancing advanced technology with hands-on, personalized care. The discussion highlighted the importance of daily essentials such as nutrition, hydration, and movement in maintaining the well-being of elderly individuals.International Perspectives on Elderly CareThe visit provided valuable insights for both the students and faculty members. Niels Sandholm, Associate Professor and Head of Research for the nursing program, shared his reflections, emphasizing how Azalee Group naturally integrates fundamental care principles into daily routines."We are very grateful for the opportunity to visit Azalee Group with our honors students. It is inspiring to see how intergenerational care and inclusivity are embedded into daily life here. One of the key takeaways for us is the focus on the basics—nutrition, hydration, and exercise—which are seamlessly incorporated into care, making a meaningful impact on residents' well-being," Sandholm said.Nursing student Cecilie Brandt Lund also highlighted the significance of incorporating physical activity in care settings."What stood out to me was how physical activity is integrated into different care environments. I hope to bring this learning back to Denmark—to encourage and maintain residents’ activity levels and support their sense of purpose and independence," she said.Looking AheadAzalee Group remains committed to fostering international collaboration and knowledge exchange to enhance caregiving practices worldwide. The organization looks forward to welcoming another group from the Copenhagen Honours College in Nursing in the fall, continuing its mission to share and learn from diverse perspectives in the field of elderly and inclusive care.For more information about Azalee Group’s approach to inclusive elderly care, visit https://azalee.or.jp/english/ About Azalee GroupAzalee Group provides a wide range of elderly care services, including nursing homes, rehabilitation, and home care support, with a focus on community-based integration.A-Cube is a multi-generational care facility that brings together elderly care, childcare, and disability support services, fostering an inclusive community and innovative caregiving solutions.

Bridging Innovation: Copenhagen Honours College At A-cube

