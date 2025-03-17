Children’s Harbor to Launch ‘This is Now: Parenting Today’s Teens’ Podcast

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parenting teens just got easier. Children’s Harbor is excited to announce the launch of its new This is Now: Parenting Today’s Teens podcast, with the first episode set to release on Thursday, March 27. Hosted by Tiffani Dhooge, President and CEO of Children’s Harbor, and Erik Chafin, Chief Development Officer, the podcast aims to equip parents with effective strategies for navigating the challenges of raising today’s teens. Through expert insights, the show will invite different guests with lived and learned expertise to explore edgy topics involving communication, mental health, and setting boundaries in an ever-evolving world.

To kick off the series, the first episode will feature a conversation with brain development expert, Dr. Andre Caruso. This episode will dive into the topic of brain development in teens, offering parents valuable advice on setting realistic expectations for their adolescent children. Additionally, future episodes will keep listeners informed of the latest events at Children’s Harbor, milestones, success stories, and other topics to keep supporters informed and parents aware.

“We have a ton of parenting resources available to us that are not commonly available to parents today,” said Tiffani Dhooge, President and CEO of Children’s Harbor. “We are going to tackle tense topics that the average parent doesn't want to admit are happening in their home, with hopes to help them build a better relationship with their kids.”

This commitment to supporting families and children aligns with the core mission of Children’s Harbor, which has been creating a safe shelter of hope and healing for teens affected by trauma and abuse since 1996. With the belief that children should feel safe, that family is worth fighting for and that cycles can be broken, the nonprofit provides a harbor of hope and healing for children who have been impacted by the trauma of child abuse. Children’s Harbor’s main campus in Pembroke Pines provides a supportive family environment for teenagers in foster care and their younger siblings. Additionally, Children’s Harbor offers a family support services program that works to prevent kids from entering foster care by providing free in-home counseling and support to families within the community.

By offering resources to families, Children’s Harbor helps prevent teens from entering foster care and empowers parents to navigate the challenges of raising children. For those looking to deepen their understanding, be the first to listen to This is Now: Parenting Today’s Teens podcast by downloading the first episode on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@childrensharbor_inc.

About Children’s Harbor:

With the belief that children should feel safe, that family is worth fighting for and that cycles can be broken, Children’s Harbor provides a harbor of hope and healing for children who have been impacted by the trauma of child abuse. The main campus in Pembroke Pines provides a supportive family environment for teenagers in foster care and their younger siblings. The family support services program prevents kids from coming into foster care by providing free in-home counseling and support to families who are struggling in the community. Additionally, Brown’s Harbor is a supportive housing community dedicated to serving young adults, aged 18-23, who have aged out of the foster care system. These young adults are provided with affordable housing and the wrap-around support and independent living programs necessary to help them overcome their trauma and navigate through the early stages of adulthood.

To learn more about Children's Harbor and the difference we are making in the lives of children affected by trauma and abuse, please visit childrensharbor.org.

