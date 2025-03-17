Swedish AI Wildlife Management Company Flox to Showcase Groundbreaking Technology in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sweden-based technology company Flox is set to make its California market debut, showcasing its revolutionary AI-powered wildlife management system at an exclusive event co-hosted by Coastside Venture Studio in Half Moon Bay, California on March 19th.

Flox's innovative technology, often described as a "digital sheepdog," has achieved a remarkable 100% bird-strike deterrence rate at ten Swedish airports by using species-specific signals to safely keep birds away from dangerous areas such as runways.

The breakthrough system combines artificial intelligence with wildlife science to create targeted deterrents that protect both animals, critical infrastructure and human lives. Unlike traditional methods, Flox's technology responds adaptively to different species, ensuring effective and humane wildlife management.

Beyond aviation safety, Flox is expanding its applications through a pilot program with the World Wildlife Federation aimed at deterring wolves from livestock areas, demonstrating the versatility of this pioneering approach to human-wildlife conflict resolution.

"Our technology represents a significant advancement in how we can coexist with wildlife in shared environments," said Flox CEO, Sara Nožková. "We're excited to bring this solution to the United States where it can address similar challenges across multiple sectors."

The March 19th showcase will take place at the Train Depot in Half Moon Bay with representatives from all major Bay Area airports and elected officials in attendance.

About Flox:

Flox develops AI-powered solutions for wildlife management that has developed sustainable technological solutions that reduce human-wildlife conflicts. With proven success across Scandinavian airports as well as public open space such as beaches, the company is now expanding its innovative approach to wildlife conflict resolution to international markets.

Flox was accepted into Half Moon Bay’s Coastside Venture Studio incubator program, operated by the American Energy Society, last spring.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries or to attend the event, please contact: lauren@energysociety.org

