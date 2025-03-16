Royalton Barracks / Burglary & Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2002908
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 06/29/2024 / 1049 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Common, Chelsea, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary, & Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Jessica L. Partlow
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT
VICTIM: Free Verse Farm Shop
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a late-reported burglary at a business, Free Verse Farm Shop, on N. Common in the town of Chelsea, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and confirmed forced entry to a building. With assistance from the Vermont Forensic Laboratory, Troopers were able to determine a person of interest, Jessica Partlow (41) of Chelsea, VT. Following investigation, Partlow was located on March 14, 2025, by the Berlin Police Department, trespassed from the Free Verse Farm Shop, and issued a criminal citation to appear at the Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division, on April 23, 2025 at 0830 hours, for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/23/2025 at 8:30am
COURT: Vermont Superior Court (Orange) - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
