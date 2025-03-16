Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Burglary & Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B2002908

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato                     

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 06/29/2024 / 1049 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Common, Chelsea, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, & Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Jessica L. Partlow                                               

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

 

VICTIM: Free Verse Farm Shop

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 


On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a late-reported burglary at a business, Free Verse Farm Shop, on N. Common in the town of Chelsea, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and confirmed forced entry to a building. With assistance from the Vermont Forensic Laboratory, Troopers were able to determine a person of interest, Jessica Partlow (41) of Chelsea, VT. Following investigation, Partlow was located on March 14, 2025, by the Berlin Police Department, trespassed from the Free Verse Farm Shop, and issued a criminal citation to appear at the Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division, on April 23, 2025 at 0830 hours, for the above charges.


 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/23/2025 at 8:30am           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court (Orange) - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available



Legal Disclaimer:

