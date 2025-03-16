Royalton Barracks / Burglary & Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24B2002908 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933 DATE/TIME: 06/29/2024 / 1049 hrs INCIDENT LOCATION: N. Common, Chelsea, VT VIOLATION: Burglary, & Unlawful Trespass ACCUSED: Jessica L. Partlow AGE: 41 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT VICTIM: Free Verse Farm Shop CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a late-reported burglary at a business, Free Verse Farm Shop, on N. Common in the town of Chelsea, VT. Troopers arrived on scene and confirmed forced entry to a building. With assistance from the Vermont Forensic Laboratory, Troopers were able to determine a person of interest, Jessica Partlow (41) of Chelsea, VT. Following investigation, Partlow was located on March 14, 2025, by the Berlin Police Department, trespassed from the Free Verse Farm Shop, and issued a criminal citation to appear at the Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division, on April 23, 2025 at 0830 hours, for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 04/23/2025 at 8:30am COURT: Vermont Superior Court (Orange) - Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: N/A MUG SHOT: Not available





