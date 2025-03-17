Kidemis Honored with Economist Impact Changemaker Award at the 2025 World Ocean Initiative

The Economist Impact Changemaker Award ceremony. Tokyo, 2025

Kidemis Honored with Economist Impact Changemaker Award

Economist Impact Award is a testament of Kidemis dedication to solving the challenges around scalability, cost efficiency and sustainability nutritional alternative protein ingredients” — Constantin Marakhov, the CEO of Kidemis AG

ZOLLIKOFEN, SWITZERLAND, March 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kidemis, a pioneering Swiss company dedicated to producing a cost-efficient and scalable Mycelium Composite feed ingredient to supply feed producers focused on the aquaculture industry is proud to announce its recognition as a winner of the Economist Impact Changemaker Award. The accolade was presented on March

13th, 2025, during the World Ocean Initiative held in Tokyo, Japan.

The Economist Impact Changemaker Award celebrates innovative leaders who are making significant contributions to the sustainable ocean economy. This prestigious award is part of the broader Ocean Changemakers Challenge, which seeks to identify and support early-stage innovators whose work enhances ocean health while promoting economic growth. Now in its fifth year, the Challenge has become a cornerstone in recognizing and nurturing groundbreaking solutions for the world's oceans.

Kidemis was selected for its outstanding efforts in developing technologies that address critical challenges in the maritime sector. Kidemis aims to transform the alternative protein feed ingredient market, ensuring a healthier future for our ocean. "Receiving the Economist Impact Changemaker Award is a testament to our team's dedication to solving the challenges around scalability, cost efficiency, sustainability and high performance nutritional alternative protein ingredients for the aquaculture industry," said Constantin Marakhov, the CEO of Kidemis. "This recognition not only validates our team’s efforts but also motivates us to continue working with our corporate partners and customers while pushing the boundaries of innovation for the betterment of our food supply chain within the Blue economy."

The World Ocean Initiative serves as a platform for global leaders, industry experts, and innovators to collaborate on strategies that promote a sustainable ocean economy. The 2025 agenda focused on ocean health, industry strategies to accelerate sustainability, and ocean-climate solutions.

Kidemis's recognition at this event underscores the company's role in shaping the future of sustainability focused supply chain for the world’s largest feed producers and the improvement of aquaculture within the world’s ocean. This award highlights the company's potential and commitment and Kidemis is poised for significant growth and impact in the sustainable ocean economy.

About Kidemis:

Kidemis AG is based in Switzerland and is pioneering a new category of sustainable animal feed ingredient from composite mycelium—a high-performance, scalable, and environmentally transformative protein alterntative. Like conventional proteins like soy and fishmeal, composite mycelium delivers superior nutritional content while reducing environmental impact, and leveraging waste streams for production, creating a closed-loop solution for the feed industry. With a validated prototype, strong industry partnerships, and a clear path to profitability, Kidemis is poised to disrupt the $530 billion global feed market.

