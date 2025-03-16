Berlin Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3001697
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/15/2025 at 2200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bull Run Rd. Roxbury, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
ACCUSED: Shane Bartshe
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks responded to a residence in Roxbury, Vermont, in reference to a male, identified as Shane Bartshe (33), who was reportedly causing damage to the property. Following this, Bartshe exited the residence and engaged in lewd and lascivious behavior in the street. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with Bartshe, who was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Bartshe was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division, to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/28/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.