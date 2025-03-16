Berlin Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3001697

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/15/2025 at 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bull Run Rd. Roxbury, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

ACCUSED: Shane Bartshe

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Berlin Barracks responded to a residence in Roxbury, Vermont, in reference to a male, identified as Shane Bartshe (33), who was reportedly causing damage to the property. Following this, Bartshe exited the residence and engaged in lewd and lascivious behavior in the street. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with Bartshe, who was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Bartshe was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division, to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/28/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.