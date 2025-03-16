CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from a Los Angeles Reentry Program

LOS ANGELES – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for an incarcerated person who walked away today from a Female Community Reentry Program (FCRP) in Los Angeles.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., officials were alerted that incarcerated person Delina Phillips had walked away from an FCRP in Los Angeles. An emergency count of the FCRP was conducted immediately, confirming Phillips was missing. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Phillips, 27, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 369 pounds. She was last seen wearing a patterned black and white top with pink and yellow triangular shapes, black leggings, and purple crock shoes.

Phillips was most recently received on June 2, 2022 from Imperial County. She was sentenced to eight years for attempted second-degree murder with an enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury. She has been housed at FCRP Los Angeles since November 9, 2023.

Anyone who sees Phillips or has knowledge of her whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement, call 9-1-1, or contact Special Agent Daniel Tristan at (909) 376-8204.

The FCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for female offenders who have two years of less left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.

Delina Phillips

