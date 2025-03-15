PHILIPPINES, March 15 - Press Release

March 14, 2025 "Mahal na mahal ko kayo, mga barangay officials": Bong Go reaffirms commitment to barangay welfare and empowerment as he engages with Sorsogon officials Despite his hectic schedule from his Hong Kong engagement last weekend to closely monitoring the former President Rodrigo Duterte's arrest earlier, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continued to fulfill his work as an incumbent legislator to reaffirm his unwavering support for barangay officials and grassroots governance. Speaking via video call, Go delivered a heartfelt message during the Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB) Sorsogon Chapter Leaders Congress on Good Governance, held on Tuesday, March 11, at Zuri Hotel in Iloilo City. "Unang una, sa mga Barangay Captains, huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin, ako po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan niyo ako ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo," Go remarked. He also commended the leadership of local officials, including Governor Boboy Hamor, Vice Governor Krunimar Escudero I, LNB President Jose Arturo Enano, LNB Vice President Erwin Vista, LNB Secretary Roberto Fortes, LNB Treasurer Charita Bon, and LNB Auditor Antonio Emano Jr. Their contributions were vital in making the event possible and for their steadfast support of barangay officials. "Sa mga kabataan, sa SK, kayo po ang pag-asa ng ating bayan. Sipag, pagmamalasakit, at serbisyo ang iaalay ko sa inyo," Go continued, reinforcing his message of empowerment for the youth and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) leaders. The senator highlighted the critical need for strengthening barangay governance, ensuring that local leaders are equipped with the resources and support they need from the national government. He stressed that effective grassroots leadership is key to building a stronger, more resilient nation. As part of his legislative agenda, Go pushed for his filed Senate Bill No. 197, the Magna Carta for Barangays, which aims to provide barangay officials with benefits akin to those of regular government employees. This bill proposes the provision of salaries, allowances, 13th-month pay, and additional benefits for Punong Barangays, Sangguniang Barangay members, SK chairpersons, as well as barangay secretaries and treasurers if enacted into law. The senator also spoke about his advocacy for SBN 2802, which seeks to extend the terms of barangay and SK officials from three years to four years, providing greater continuity and sustainability in governance. As part of his ongoing efforts, Go emphasized his strong backing for Barangay Health Workers (BHWs), who are essential to the delivery of healthcare services at the community level. Through his filed SBN 427, the Barangay Health Workers Compensation Act, Go is pushing for fair compensation and benefits for BHWs, ensuring they are properly recognized and rewarded for their vital contributions. Further strengthening grassroots healthcare, Senator Go co-sponsored SBN 2838, or the Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers (BHWs), which was approved on the third and final reading by the Senate on February 3. Go also took the opportunity to remind barangay officials of his ongoing initiatives, including the continued operation of Malasakit Centers and the establishment of additional Super Health Centers and Regional Specialty Centers across the country. These programs aim to bring accessible healthcare services closer to Filipinos, especially those in underserved areas. "Kung ano po ang kabutihan na magagawa natin sa ating kapwa, gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na po tayo babalik sa mundong ito," Go expressed, urging everyone to make a positive impact while they can. Ending his message, he affirmed his dedication: "Ako po ang inyong Senator Bong Go, patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko na po ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo rin sa Diyos. Sa tulong ninyo, patuloy po akong magseserbisyo... mahal na mahal ko kayo, mga barangay officials."

