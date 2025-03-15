PHILIPPINES, March 15 - Press Release

March 14, 2025 'Malasakit at serbisyo sa mga Pilipino nasaan man sa mundo' : Bong Go reaffirms commitment to protecting and supporting OFWs worldwide Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has once again underscored his unwavering commitment to championing the rights and welfare of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), emphasizing that they deserve continuous government support and protection. During his recent visit to Hong Kong last weekend, where he met with OFWs alongside former President Rodrigo Duterte, Go listened to the concerns of migrant workers and assured them that he remains steadfast in advocating for their needs. The gathering, organized by the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) in partnership with various OFW organizations from Hong Kong and Macau, provided a platform for dialogue and strengthened Go's resolve to push for policies that protect and support OFWs worldwide. Recognizing the sacrifices made by millions of Filipinos working abroad, Go has consistently pushed for measures aimed at ensuring their well-being, particularly during crises. His role in facilitating the repatriation of OFWs during the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted his dedication to ensuring that no Filipino worker was left behind. "In President Duterte's time, we made sure that our OFWs were not abandoned. Maraming nawalan ng trabaho pero sinigurado natin na hindi natin sila mapapabayaan dahil sila po ay ang ating modern-day heroes," Go said, recalling the challenging period when many OFWs lost their jobs and struggled to return to their families. Go has been a staunch advocate for strengthening government programs that benefit OFWs. Among the key initiatives he supported before is the OFW Bank, which was established through Executive Order No. 44, signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte in 2017. The senator has been at the forefront of legislative efforts to protect OFWs being the Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers. He is an author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 11641, which established the Department of Migrant Workers to streamline services for OFWs. As the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Go has pushed for better healthcare programs for OFWs and their families. He has also filed Senate Bill No. 2297 to institutionalize the OFW Hospital and SBN 2414 or the "OFW Ward Act" to ensure that every hospital under the Department of Health (DOH) provides dedicated care for migrant workers and their families if enacted into laws. Recently, he filed Senate Bill No. 2990, which seeks to double the bed capacity of the Overseas Filipino Workers Hospital. Beyond pushing for legislative measures, Go has been hands-on in addressing the concerns of OFWs. His personal approach has earned him the trust of many OFWs who see him as a dedicated advocate for their rights and welfare. "As your public servant, I will always stand with you. Hindi ko kayo pababayaan, at patuloy nating ipaglalaban ang inyong kapakanan saan mang sulok ng mundo kayo naroroon," Go vowed. During the pandemic, Go initiated efforts in collaboration with concerned agencies to help thousands of Filipinos abroad to return home in compliance with proper procedures amid COVID-19 restrictions. He has also supported efforts to help OFWs facing crises such as legal cases and employer abuse. "Hindi po ako politiko na mangangako sa inyo. Gagawin ko lang po ang aking trabaho. Kung papalarin, sipag, pagmamalasakit, at more serbisyo po ang gagawin ko sa ating mga kababayang Pilipino," he concluded. With his continued efforts, Mr. Malasakit remains a steadfast ally of OFWs, ensuring that they receive the protection, support, and recognition they deserve from the Philippine government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.