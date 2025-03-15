WIN RELEASE | Gatchalian Calls for Inquiry into Proliferation of Text Scams Despite SIM Registration Law

PHILIPPINES, March 15 - Press Release

March 15, 2025 Gatchalian Calls for Inquiry into Proliferation of Text Scams Despite SIM Registration Law Senator Win Gatchalian seeks to conduct an inquiry into the persistent proliferation of text scams despite the implementation of the SIM registration law. Even after two years of enforcement, the proliferation of text scams continues to be a pervasive problem in the country, with an estimated 600,000 people falling prey to such scams in 2024 alone, according to Gatchalian, who filed Resolution No. 1324 seeking to conduct an inquiry into the issue. This comes amid proposals to require SIM card owners to be physically present during registration as part of a comprehensive review aimed at improving the implementation of the SIM Registration Act. "This proposal would be inconvenient for consumers, as it would require them to register in person, similar to the process of applying for a driver's license or an NBI clearance,' Gatchalian said. The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has admitted that scammers remain ahead with new tactics, including text hijacking devices or counterfeit cell sites, also known as International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) catchers, which allow them to mimic legitimate cell towers, send fraudulent SMS, and deceive mobile users. "Given the crucial role of technology in nation-building, it is essential to strengthen cybersecurity and verification measures and implement additional safeguards to combat the continuous proliferation of text scams in the country," he added. Gatchalian Gustong Imbestigahan ang Paglaganap ng Text Scams sa Kabila ng SIM Registration Law Hangad ni Senador Win Gatchalian na magsagawa ng imbestigasyon sa patuloy na paglaganap ng mga text scam sa kabila ng pagpapatupad ng SIM Registration Law. Hanggang ngayon, kahit dalawang taon na ang nakalipas mula nang ipatupad ang mga hakbang laban dito, patuloy pa rin ang paglaganap ng mga text scam sa bansa, kung saan tinatayang 600,000 katao ang naging mga biktima noong 2024, ayon kay Gatchalian. Ito ang dahilan kung bakit naghain siya ng Senate Resolution No. 1324 at imbestigahan agad ito. Kasunod ito ng mga suhestyon na isama ang isang requirement para sa SIM card owners na personal na magpakita kapag nagpaparehistro bilang bahagi ng isang komprehensibong pagsusuri upang mapabuti ang pagpapatupad ng SIM Registration Act. "Ang panukalang ito ay hindi papabor sa mga konsyumer dahil dagdag abala lang sa kanila kung kakailanganin kapag magpaparehistro pa nang personal, katulad ng proseso sa pagkuha ng driver's license o NBI clearance," sabi ni Gatchalian. Inamin ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) na ang mga scammer ay nananatiling nangunguna sa mga bagong taktika, kabilang ang mga text hijacking device o mga pekeng cell site, na kilala rin bilang International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) catchers. Ito ay nagpapahintulot sa kanila na gayahin ang mga lehitimong cell tower, magpadala ng mapanlinlang na SMS, at manloko ng mga mobile user. "Dahil sa napakahalagang papel ng teknolohiya, mahalagang palakasin ang cybersecurity at mga hakbang sa pagpapatunay at pagpapatatag ng mga karagdagang pananggalang kontra sa patuloy na paglaganap ng mga text scam sa bansa," dagdag niya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.