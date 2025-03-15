PHILIPPINES, March 15 - Press Release

March 15, 2025 Cayetano hits DPWH's slow response in probing collapsed Cabagan-Sta. Maria bridge Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Friday slammed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for its slow response in investigating the collapsed Cabagan-Sta. Maria bridge. "Pasensya na, and I should tell this to the Public Works Secretary, pero parang hindi kayo seryoso sa imbestigsyon na ito. So far kasi wala kayong point person sa investigation and no one was preventively suspended," the senator said on March 14, 2025 at a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on the matter. "Imagine, a billion-peso bridge collapsed pero wala ni isa sa DPWH ang may preventive suspension? What has to happen before ma-shock ang DPWH and act on it?" he added. Cayetano was referring to the incident on February 27 when an overloaded dump truck caused a section of the bridge to collapse, injuring at least six people. The bridge, which was built over a decade, was recently finished and opened to the public a month ago. The senator was frustrated to learn from DPWH Undersecretary Eugenio Pipo that there had been no significant findings on why the newly-constructed bridge collapsed. He was also shocked that no committee had been formed to investigate the matter yet. "If you had formed a committee on the same day the incident happened, looked into it even if you don't have any findings yet, we would be at least satisfied or comfortable that it will come out soon. Nag hearing na today, pero wala pa rin," he said. Cayetano stressed the need for preventive suspensions to maintain the integrity of the investigation and address public perception. "Walang personalan ang preventive suspension. It has a limited period of 15 days para matapos mo rin agad ang proyekto. Bibilisan mo yung investigation kasi kawawa naman y'ung tao na iyon," he said. Cayetano also expressed disappointment over the absence of Secretary Bonoan given the gravity of the infrastructure incident. "We expect the secretary to be here kung ganito kabigat ang problema. I myself became a secretary. If ganito kabibigat na topic, I go myself and make time for it," he said. The hearing concluded with Cayetano asking DPWH to submit relevant documents, including the test results, and appoint a point person for the investigation. He also called for another Blue Ribbon hearing next week to continue the probe. "This is a fact-finding investigation... I will be fair, but I will also be bold if there are problems," the senator said. Cayetano binatikos ang kabagalan ng DPWH sa pag-iimbestiga ng bumagsak na Isabela bridge Pinuna ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Biyernes ang usad-pagong na paggalaw ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) sa pag-iimbestiga sa pagbagsak ng Cabagan-Sta. Maria bridge. "Pasensya na, and I should tell this to the Public Works Secretary, pero parang hindi kayo seryoso sa imbestigsyon na ito. So far kasi wala kayong point person sa investigation and no one was preventively suspended," wika ng senador nitong March 14, 2025 sa pagdinig ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee sa isyu. Dagdag niya, "Imagine, a billion-peso bridge collapsed pero wala ni isa sa DPWH ang may preventive suspension? What has to happen before ma-shock ang DPWH and act on it?" Tinutukoy ni Cayetano ang insidente noong February 27 ng tumawid ang isang overloaded na dump truck sa Cabagan-Sta. Maria bridge na nagdulot sa pagbagsak nito. Anim na tao ang nasugatan sa insidente. Inabot ng higit isang dekada ang konstruksyon ng tulay. Nitong nakaraang buwan lamang din ito natapos at binuksan sa publiko. Nadismaya ang senador nang malaman kay DPWH Undersecretary Eugenio Pipo na kahit dalawang linggo na ang nakalilipas ay wala pa silang natuklasan kung bakit ito gumuho. Nagulat din siya dahil hanggang sa ngayon ay wala pang nabubuong komite ang ahensya upang imbestigahan ang insidente. "If you had formed a committee on the same day the incident happened, looked into it even if you don't have any findings yet, we would be at least satisfied or comfortable that it will come out soon. Nag hearing na today, pero wala pa rin," aniya. Para kay Cayetano, dapat magpataw ng preventive suspension ang DPWH para mapanatili ang integridad ng imbestigasyon at mapakita sa publiko na ginagawa nila ang lahat para itama ang sitwasyon. "Walang personalan ang preventive suspension. It has a limited period of 15 days para matapos mo rin agad ang proyekto. Bibilisan mo yung investigation kasi kawawa naman y'ung tao na iyon," sabi niya. Nagpahayag din ng pagkadismaya si Cayetano dahil sa hindi pagsipot ni Secretary Manuel Bonoan gayong mabigat itong problema ng ahensya. "We expect the secretary to be here kung ganito kabigat ang problema. I myself became a secretary. If ganito kabibigat na topic, I go myself and make time for it," wika ng senador. Bago matapos ang pagdinig, hiningi ni Cayetano sa DPWH ang mga papeles na may kinalaman sa tulay, kabilang ang mga test result, at ang pagtalaga ng isang point person sa imbestigasyon. Nagpatawag uli siya ng isa pagdinig ng Blue Ribbon upang ipagpatuloy ang imbestigasyon. "This is a fact-finding investigation... I will be fair, but I will also be bold if there are problems," sabi ni Cayetano

