Burnt Mountain Trail at DuPont State Recreational Forest closed for improvements

A popular trail at DuPont State Recreational Forest (DSRF) is undergoing improvements, resulting in a temporary trail closure. Improvements to the two and a half mile trail will accommodate the high level of recreational use while increasing trail sustainability, reducing erosion and protecting the water quality of nearby streams and creeks.

“We are excited to invest in this valuable trail for generations to come,” said Jane Dauster, recreation specialist for DSRF. “New features are being installed to help water drainage and several sections of rock armoring have been implemented to stabilize the trail surface, improving the entire trail.”

Rock armoring is a trail building and repair technique that uses natural stone to cover part of the trail surface, helping to maintain the character of the trails while simultaneously improving sustainability and protecting the environment.

“Improvements to Burnt Mountain Trail will protect the natural areas surrounding the trail while enhancing the recreational experience for multiple user groups,” said Jason Guidry, forest supervisor at DSRF.

Burnt Mountain Trail will be closed to all users while the work is in progress. Forest officials anticipate work to continue through April 30. Visitors are encouraged to visit www.dupontstaterecreationalforest.com for the latest information about trail closures when planning a visit to DSRF.

