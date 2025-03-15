Best Shoes For Nurses (2025): Easy Spirit Awarded Top Female Shoe Brand by Expert Consumers

Expert Consumers has named Easy Spirit as one of the best footwear brands for nurses

NEW YORK CITY, March 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has named Easy Spirit as one of the best footwear brands for nurses. Known for its commitment to comfort, durability, and support, Easy Spirit continues to provide essential footwear solutions for healthcare professionals who spend long hours on their feet. With over 35 years of innovation, Easy Spirit has been engineering footwear that prioritizes both function and style, making it a go-to footwear brand for those in demanding professions.

Best Shoes For Nurses

Easy Spirit - a footwear brand dedicated to providing innovative, comfortable, and supportive shoes designed to simplify life and enhance everyday mobility.

Nurses require footwear that offers all-day comfort, stability, and ease of movement, and Easy Spirit’s nursing-friendly designs—including the Khari, Keagen, and Rowan sneakers—are an ideal choice. These shoes provide superior comfort with wide toe beds, orthotic-friendly removable footbeds, and arch support that reduce strain on feet and joints and help minimize discomfort during long shifts. Lightweight and breathable materials enhance ventilation and reduce foot fatigue, while the slip-resistant soles help prevent slips and falls in fast-paced healthcare environments where spills and slick surfaces are common.

Easy Spirit also offers a wide selection of shoe widths, including narrow and wide options, with prices ranging from $25 to $100. This range ensures a tailored fit for different foot shapes, which is crucial for nurses who need proper support and stability throughout demanding workdays. By catering to varying widths, Easy Spirit helps prevent pressure points and discomfort, offering nurses footwear that truly supports their every move.

Easy Spirit’s Top Picks for Nurses



The Khari sneakers are built with ultra-flexible soles that promote natural foot movement, helping nurses stay light on their feet during long hours. The insoles feature arch support that reduces strain on the feet and joints and improves balance and stability during physically demanding shifts. The removable footbeds offer a personalized fit for those who require custom orthotics.



The Keagen sneakers are great for nurses who prioritize a precise fit. Available in extended widths, these sneakers accommodate various foot shapes for enhanced comfort. Like the Khari sneakers, the Keagen features arch-supporting insoles that promote balance and reduce foot fatigue during busy shifts. The ultra-flexible soles improve mobility, while the orthotic-friendly removable footbeds let nurses customize their support as needed.

The Rowan sneakers offer everything a nurse needs for high-performance footwear. These sneakers feature Easy Spirit’s exclusive EMOVE Technology, designed to enhance support and shock absorption during long shifts. Arch support and orthotic-friendly footbeds provide stability and options for customization. Similar to the Keagen sneakers, the Rowan sneakers also have ultra-flexible soles to promote natural foot movement. Extended widths are also available to ensure nurses find the right fit for their specific foot shapes.

Nurses can also take advantage of Easy Spirit’s 20% discount, making high-quality, comfortable footwear more affordable.

Commitment to Comfort and Innovation

Easy Spirit has built its legacy on creating simple solutions to everyday footwear challenges, all while keeping comfort and functionality at the forefront of its designs. The brand’s philosophy also highlights its commitment to comfort. Every shoe is engineered to provide lasting support and ease of wear. Versatility is another key factor, as Easy Spirit creates styles that cater to real-life needs and active lifestyles. The brand’s ingenuity shines through its footwear’s enhanced mobility and long-term wearability. With a focus on value, Easy Spirit delivers quality footwear that prioritizes both performance and durability.

Transparency and honesty also shapes its design and function, which helps the brand reinforce a sense of trust with its customers. Easy Spirit is dedicated to building strong connections and fostering meaningful relationships with both its customers and the broader community.

These principles are reflected in every Easy Spirit product, ensuring that nurses and other professionals have reliable, high-performance footwear they can trust.

Women's Health and Community Engagement

Beyond designing footwear, Easy Spirit actively participates in charitable efforts and health initiatives. The brand’s “Move for Pink” campaign, launched in support of breast cancer awareness, features a limited-edition walking shoe, with proceeds donated to breast cancer research. In addition to this initiative, Easy Spirit frequently donates to hospitals for causes that are close to their community, proving its commitment to supporting healthcare professionals and promoting women’s health.

Click here to browse Easy Spirit’s collection of women’s footwear. For a more in-depth review of Easy Spirit shoes, please visit the Expert Consumers website.

About Easy Spirit

Easy Spirit, a brand synonymous with comfort and innovation in women's footwear, continues to evolve after 35 years of delivering simple yet effective solutions for everyday wear. With a commitment to making life easier for women, the company remains dedicated to its core values of comfort, versatility, ingenuity, value, truthfulness, and meaningful customer connections.

