Loft and Ivy Reports Strong Sales Growth Driven by Demand for SoleSavvy Shoe Rack

Loft and Ivy has seen a surge in sales due to the growing popularity of its SoleSavvy 360° Rotating Shoe Rack. With a 15% boost in revenue, the company is reaching more customers and introducing new storage solutions for homes.

NEW YORK, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loft and Ivy, a rising e-commerce brand focused on home organization, announces a sharp increase in sales, fueled by the growing demand for its flagship product, the SoleSavvy 360° Rotating Shoe Rack. The company has achieved a 15% year-over-year revenue boost, highlighting consumer interest in stylish and functional storage solutions.

The SoleSavvy 360° Rotating Shoe Rack is gaining popularity among homeowners and renters looking for a sleek, space-saving way to store footwear, handbags, accessories, and other household essentials. Built with customer feedback in mind, the product boasts durability, a range of color choices, and a rotating design that optimizes space while ensuring easy access. With over 2,500 units sold since launch, it continues to make a mark in the home organization market.

“The strong demand for the SoleSavvy 360° Rotating Shoe Rack reflects our commitment to providing reliable, functional solutions that improve daily living,” said Isaac Grunwald, brand manager at Loft and Ivy. “By listening to our customers, we continuously refine and enhance our products to better serve their needs.”

The brand’s dedication to quality is evident in its customer-friendly policies, including a 5-year warranty, free standard shipping, and a 30-day return policy. These measures have contributed to Loft and Ivy’s impressive 4.5-star rating across major e-commerce platforms, solidifying consumer trust and brand reputation.

Loft and Ivy started as a small American business and has grown by focusing on quality and affordability. The company stays true to values like hard work, creativity, and customer service, making it a trusted brand for home organization solutions.

Instead of mass-producing generic products, Loft and Ivy listens to its customers and improves designs based on their feedback. The company creates storage solutions that fit real homes and lifestyles, staying connected to its American roots.

Loft and Ivy has built a solid presence in the U.S., as evident by the incline in sales, and is now preparing to grow further in Canada and beyond. To learn more about Loft and Ivy and its product offerings, visit the Loft and Ivy Website.

Loft and Ivy is an e-commerce company that specializes in home storage solutions. The brand focuses on creating simple, stylish, and functional products that help people stay organized. As it continues to grow, Loft and Ivy remains dedicated to bringing new ideas that make home organization easier and more efficient.

