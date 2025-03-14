KDHE Issues Air Quality Health Advisory due to Dust and Smoke

A strong low-pressure system is bringing very strong winds into the state this afternoon and evening. These winds are transporting dust and smoke from wildfires in Oklahoma and a few in Eastern Kansas into the area. The Air Quality Index (AQI) will likely range from Unhealthy to perhaps Hazardous at times. You can view the current air quality, AQI and fire activity for your area on https://fire.airnow.gov.

Steps to protect your health on days when dust and smoke is present in your community include:

Healthy people should limit or avoid strenuous outdoor exercise.

More vulnerable people should remain indoors.

Help keep indoor air clean by closing doors and windows and running air conditioners with air filters.

Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water.

Contact your doctor if you have symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.

###