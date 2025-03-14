Former Customs and Border Protection Officer Sentenced for Abducting and Sexually Assaulting a Minor Victim

Aaron Thomas Mitchell, 30, a former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer, was sentenced to 27 years in prison for abducting a 15-year-old female middle school student, driving her to his apartment, and repeatedly sexually assaulting her.

According to the evidence presented at trial, Mitchell found the child waiting for school to start, introduced himself as a law enforcement officer, and ordered the child into his car. Mitchell then restrained the child’s hands and feet with handcuffs and drove her nearly an hour away to his apartment.

At his apartment, Mitchell forced the victim into his bedroom, where he repeatedly sexually assaulted her over the course of several hours, before he returned the victim to an alley near the middle school.

An examination of Mitchell’s cellphone revealed that he conducted numerous searches regarding rape, how to stop someone from screaming, and how long it takes to smother someone.

“As we work to secure the southern border, it is essential that our law enforcement officers remain above reproach and are trusted by the people they protect,” said U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine for the District of Arizona. “This sentence shows that if anyone abuses their position of authority, they will face the harshest consequences available. And while we can never undo the pain inflicted by this defendant on the victim, we are proud to see that justice has been served.”

“This sentence underscores the FBI's commitment to holding law enforcement officers accountable when they violate the rights of individuals. When an officer shrugs off his sworn oath and harms those they promised to protect, he betrays the people of his community and all of us who wear a badge," said Special Agent in Charge Jose A. Perez of the FBI Phoenix Field Office. “The FBI continues to ensure the rights of every American are protected. Thank you to the Douglas Police Department for their partnership and work on this case.”

The Douglas Police Department and FBI Phoenix Field Office, Sierra Vista Resident Agency investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carin Duryee for the District of Arizona and Trial Attorney MarLa Duncan of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division prosecuted the case.