Illinois Doctor Pleads Guilty to Evading Approximately $1.6M in Taxes

An Illinois doctor pleaded guilty yesterday to tax evasion for hiding assets and lying to the IRS about his ability to pay approximately $1.6 million in taxes, penalties, and interest.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Krishnaswami Sriram was a medical doctor who resided in Lake Forest. From approximately 2011 to 2017, Sriram evaded payment of approximately $1.6 million he owed to the IRS. Among other steps, Sriram transferred ownership, in name only, of two rental properties from himself to his children without their knowledge, even though he continued to receive income from these properties. He also transferred approximately $600,000 from bank accounts he controlled in the United States to accounts in India. To fraudulently reduce the money he owed the IRS, Sriram submitted documents to the IRS that omitted an investment account in the United States, bank and investment accounts in India, and ownership of the rental properties.

In total, Sriram caused a tax loss to the IRS of approximately $1.6 million.

As part of the plea, Sriram also admitted that, between February 2012 and January 2022, he caused false billing to Medicare for episodes of in-home physician care, which he purportedly provided to Medicare beneficiaries on dates when those beneficiaries resided at inpatient facilities other than their homes or were deceased. Sriram’s false statements in medical records relating to these episodes of care resulted in false billing to Medicare in the amount of $136,980.36.

Sriram is scheduled to be sentenced on June 10. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison as well as a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Karen E. Kelly of the Justice Department’s Tax Division made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara E. Henderson for the Northern District of California prosecuted the case, with assistance from Trial Attorney Victor Yanz, of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section.