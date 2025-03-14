U.S. Department of Justice Dismisses Biden-Era Lawsuit Against Alabama in order to have more Secure Elections

Today, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division filed a dismissal of the complaint in United States v. Alabama. The previous administration had filed the action in 2024 after the Secretary of State in Alabama had taken steps to remove ineligible alien voters from their voter rolls in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

“States are required to maintain accurate voting rolls and remove ineligible voters,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Mac Warner of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This Administration supports the efforts of states like Alabama that engage in voting security measures that ensure only citizens are voting in our elections. We are dismissing this case from the prior Administration to permit Alabama the time and space to develop a legal, efficient, and effective process to remove noncitizens from their voting roll and secure the vote for their citizens in upcoming elections.”

In mid-August 2025, Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen announced a “process to remove non-citizens registered to vote in Alabama,” citing over 3,200 people who he said registered to vote and were not U.S. citizens. The stipulated notice of dismissal filed today ends the lawsuit brought by the prior administration challenging that procedure. Because of that lawsuit, Alabama was forced to cease its process in 2024.

By ending the Department of Justice’s action against them, Alabama should now have the opportunity develop a new process to ensure that ineligible voters are removed from its voter rolls, as it is required to do under Section 8 of the NVRA.