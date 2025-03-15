Services Offered by the Gilchrist Immigrant Resource Center will be the Focus on “En Sintonía con el Concejo” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, March 15 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 13, 2025

HVAC training programs offered by Montgomery College will also be discussed

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Julien Labiche, manager at the Gilchrist Immigrant Resource Center; Jennifer Mata, legal services coordinator at the Gilchrist Immigrant Resource Center; Alondra Colindres Lagos, HVAC recruiter specialist at Montgomery College; and Pedro Rodriguez, consul of El Salvador. The show will air on Friday, March 14 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week’s edition of En Sintonía will showcase the various services provided by the Gilchrist Immigrant Resource Center. With three offices throughout the County, the Gilchrist Center serves as a meaningful resource for immigrants in Montgomery County. The center offers information and referrals to programs and services provided by government agencies and community organizations. Their goal is to strengthen the life skills of immigrant communities through English language and basic computer classes, as well as to increase their knowledge in preparation for civic life and U.S. citizenship. The Gilchrist Immigrant Resource Center is a community where residents can contribute their talents to assist others.

The second segment of the show will focus on the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) training programs offered by Montgomery College. Montgomery College wants to help individuals succeed in their industry-accredited HVAC program. Students will receive a comprehensive blend of academic and technical training.

The coursework is laboratory intensive and supplemented by additional classroom studies. Ms. Colindres Lagos will provide details about the curriculum, which includes hands-on technical instruction from experienced faculty. Key highlights of the program include immediate employment opportunities; guidance from professionals working in the field; personalized support through Montgomery College’s Achieving the Promise Academy; and scholarship application assistance.

The radio show will conclude with information about the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Salvadorans. The consulate will offer free assistance with the renewal process until March 18 at their office located in Silver Spring. Additionally, Consul Rodriguez will provide details about the first mobile consulate of the spring, which will take place in Gaithersburg on April 12.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

