Council President Stewart to Hold Media Availability on March 17 at 1:30 p.m.

Council President Stewart will provide her initial assessment of the County Executive’s Recommended Fiscal Year 2026 Operating Budget and discuss how the public can engage in the Council’s budget deliberations.

Stewart will also discuss two legislative items scheduled to be introduced on Tuesday. The first is a bill led by Council Vice President Will Jawando and cosponsored by President Stewart that will facilitate the County’s hiring process for federal workers who were laid off due to executive decisions made by the Trump administration. The second is a resolution to be introduced to uplift Fair Housing Month in April and reaffirm the Council’s commitment to racial equity and social justice, in accordance with Montgomery County’s Racial Justice and Social Equity Act enacted in 2019.

Additionally, Stewart will discuss the Council’s expected vote on Tuesday to create an Infrastructure Funding Workgroup that will be charged with assessing the County’s infrastructure needs and recommending equitable, predictable and sustainable funding mechanisms to meet these needs.

Also, as part of her focus on providing holistic mental health services for residents, Stewart will highlight the Council’s vote on a nearly $3 million supplemental appropriation to expand mobile crisis team services.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).