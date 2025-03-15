Jim Gano Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Strategies on Employee Retention and Business Efficiency

FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Gano, a business leader and mentor, will appear on Legacy Makers TV to discuss innovative strategies for improving employee retention and business efficiency. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies.In his episode, Jim will share the principles behind his Recognize, Reward, and Retain program, a proven approach to helping businesses reduce turnover and enhance workplace stability. He will also explore how companies can create meaningful impact by fostering a strong culture, improving operational efficiency, and putting employees first."Employee retention isn’t just about keeping staff—it’s about creating a work environment where people feel valued and invested in long-term success," said Jim.His episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/jim-gano

