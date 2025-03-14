Governor Stein Visits Haywood County Farm, Urges General Assembly to Pass Hurricane Helene Relief Funding

NORTH CAROLINA, March 14 - Today, Governor Josh Stein visited a dairy farm in Haywood County to hear how Hurricane Helene impacted the family who runs it and to survey damage the storm caused. Governor Stein also called on the General Assembly to pass Hurricane Helene relief funding, which stalled earlier this week.

“Many family farms have been struggling after Hurricane Helene,” said Governor Josh Stein. “They need us to do our jobs, so I urge the House and Senate to come together and send me a bill to get western North Carolina aid as quickly as possible.”

In his first State of the State address, Governor Stein called on the General Assembly to pass Hurricane Helene relief and highlighted dedicated citizen heroes who are helping their neighbors recover after Helene.

Since taking office, Governor Stein has approached western North Carolina’s recovery with urgency, focus, transparency, and accountability: