When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 14, 2025 FDA Publish Date: March 14, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared eggs Company Name: C.H. Guenther & Son LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese

Company Announcement

C.H. Guenther & Son LLC of San Antonio, TX, is recalling its 365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese because it may contain undeclared eggs and meat ingredients. People who have allergies to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. The recalled Small Bites were sold at Whole Foods Market Stores in the frozen food aisle nationwide (8.5 oz cartons).

The impacted Product UPC Code and Lot Code are as follows:

365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese

UPC Code: 99482499709

Best-By Date (BB): 11/29/25

Purchase Dates: 2/6/2025 - 3/11/2025

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after receiving a consumer complaint that the product contained meat and was not a macaroni and cheese bite. This issue has been corrected and no other manufacturing dates or lots are impacted.

Customers who have purchased “365 Whole Foods Market Small Bites Macaroni & Cheese” with the Lot information listed above are urged to destroy any remaining product and can bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions regarding this recall may contact CH Guenther & Son LLC at 1-210-227-1401.

CH Guenther & Son LLC takes allergies and food safety seriously and has implemented preventative measures to prevent any future occurrences.