900 North Michigan Shops to Feature Internationally Acclaimed Digital Artist, Andrés Reisinger

Digital artwork by Andres Reisinger displayed on The Canopy at 900 N Michigan Shops

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 900 North Michigan Shops digital art ceiling display, The Canopy will feature acclaimed Argentinian visual artist Andrés Reisinger, beginning March 11, 2025. Hosting Reisinger’s work will add to The Canopy’s carefully curated exhibit of immersive art in a dynamic public platform."There’s something special about showing art in a city like Chicago, with its history of artistic and architectural innovation,” said Andres Reisinger. “The Canopy at 900 North Michigan Shops continues this tradition by bringing art out of the gallery and into the heart of the city. I’m honored to present my work in such a format, where it can connect with Chicagoans in their everyday lives."Reisinger’s work on the Canopy at 900 North Michigan Shops will take viewers on a journey through the seasons of life, corresponding to the transformative phases represented in his Pollen artwork series. The piece will explore the changing moods of life—renewal in spring, vitality in summer, reflection in autumn, and introspection in winter—through rapid visual clips that capture each season’s emotional essence.“Digital art is reaching a pivotal moment much like painting did after the advent of photography when movements like Impressionism came about. Andrés Reisinger’s Pollen series responds to this moment with an elegant exploration of nature’s essence, offering a profound reflection of technology, emotion, and artistic tradition," said Zac Hall, lead curator of The Canopy. “I believe that history will remember Reisinger’s work fondly so it is an honor to bring Chicago the chance to experience his work, alongside many other world-class artists, in a large-scale format that transcends the boundaries of traditional galleries and museums.”Born in Buenos Aires, Reisinger currently resides in Barcelona where he creates digital works that offer provocative reflections on technology and culture while breaking down the boundaries between function and illusion. His pieces are featured in major exhibitions worldwide including MoMA in New York, the Vitra Design Museum in Bratislava, Slovakia, the Nilufar Gallery in Milan, Italy, the Palazzo Strozzi in Florence, Italy and the Moco Museum in Amsterdam. Celebrated for his artistic contributions, Reisinger was named one of Forbes “30 Under 30” and included on Architectural Digest’s “AD 100” list which recognizes the most influential designers and architects around the world.For more information on Reisinger’s work, follow him on Instagram at @reisingerandres.###ABOUT THE CANOPY and 900 NORTH MICHIGAN SHOPSThe Canopy at 900 North Michigan Shops is a permanent immersive art installation delivering a culturally elevated digital experience across the atrium ceiling at 900 North Michigan Avenue. Through engaging videos and interviews, the canopy showcases the inspiration, passion, and artistry behind each work, transporting guests into a world where art and technology meet.900 North Michigan Shops is a multi-sensory experience, merging luxury fashion houses and innovative boutiques with an aptitude for food and art. Completed in 1989, the 450,000-square-foot lifestyle retail space is anchored by Bloomingdales and includes more than 60 luxe retailers. Fashion is complemented by food, arts and entertainment with Top Golf Swing Suite, Equinox Fitness Club and the 22,000 square foot Aster Hall, an intentionally designed space for lunch, working remote or happy hour. Thriving along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, 900 North Michigan Shops is one the country’s leading vertical emporiums and part of a 67-story mixed-use tower that includes offices, condominiums and the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. 900 North Michigan Shops is owned by an affiliate of JMB Realty Corporation.

