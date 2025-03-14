New Report Shows FTC Returned $337.3 Million to Consumers in 2024

As a result of the agency’s law enforcement actions, the Federal Trade Commission sent $337.3 million in refunds to consumers in 2024, according to the FTC’s annual report on refunds released today.

“Getting money back for people across the country is a top priority for the FTC,” said Chris Mufarrige, Director of the Bureau of Consumer Protection. “We will relentlessly pursue refunds for Americans who lost money to unlawful practices.”

The FTC Annual Report on Refunds to Consumers provides a breakdown of the total amount refunded by the FTC nationally, as well as the amount sent to consumers in each state. The report also includes a list of cases in which the agency sent first distribution payments in 2024. For example, the agency sent $99.3 million to consumers who were charged for sham health plans marketed by Benefytt Technologies.

In addition to providing statistics about each distribution in 2024, the report also includes information about the FTC’s refund process, including how it determines who is eligible for a refund.

The FTC also has interactive dashboards online with more detailed information about consumer refunds at ftc.gov/exploredata. The dashboards include the ability to search for the number of refunds issued by state for each case as well as breakdowns of the forms of payment used to provide refunds in various cases.