Swearing-in of the 30th Canadian Ministry

CANADA, March 14 - Today, at a ceremony presided by the Governor General, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, at Rideau Hall, Canada’s new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, was sworn in alongside members of the 30th Canadian Ministry.

This new, leaner, focused Cabinet includes returning ministers, seasoned leaders, and new voices who will bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the team as it delivers on the things that matter most to Canadians, such as strengthening Canada’s economy and security.

The new Cabinet is as follows:

Mark Carney , Prime Minister

, Prime Minister Dominic LeBlanc , Minister of International Trade and Intergovernmental Affairs and President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada

, Minister of International Trade and Intergovernmental Affairs and President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada Mélanie Joly , Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development

, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development François-Philippe Champagne , Minister of Finance

, Minister of Finance Anita Anand , Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Bill Blair , Minister of National Defence

, Minister of National Defence Patty Hajdu , Minister of Indigenous Services

, Minister of Indigenous Services Jonathan Wilkinson , Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Ginette Petitpas Taylor , President of the Treasury Board

, President of the Treasury Board Steven Guilbeault , Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada and Quebec Lieutenant

, Minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, Parks Canada and Quebec Lieutenant Chrystia Freeland , Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade Kamal Khera , Minister of Health

, Minister of Health Gary Anandasangaree , Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs

, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Rechie Valdez , Chief Government Whip

, Chief Government Whip Steven MacKinnon , Minister of Jobs and Families

, Minister of Jobs and Families David J. McGuinty , Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Terry Duguid , Minister of Environment and Climate Change

, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Nate Erskine-Smith , Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Rachel Bendayan , Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Élisabeth Brière , Minister of Veterans Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canada Revenue Agency

, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canada Revenue Agency Joanne Thompson , Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Arielle Kayabaga , Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Minister of Democratic Institutions

, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Minister of Democratic Institutions Kody Blois , Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Rural Economic Development

, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and Rural Economic Development Ali Ehsassi, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Services and Procurement

This team reflects the ambition that makes Canada strong and it will work each day to protect workers, families, and businesses. It will take action to unite Canadians, defend Canada’s sovereignty in the face of unjustified trade actions by the United States, make Canada an energy superpower in both conventional and clean energy, create new trade corridors with reliable partners, and build one Canadian economy – the strongest economy in the G7.

Quote

“This team is built for immediate action and focused on protecting Canadian workers, supporting their families, and growing this great country. We are changing how things work, so our government can deliver to Canadians faster – and we have an experienced team that is made to meet the moment we are in. Our government is united and strong, and we are getting right to work.” The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Mark Carney is Canada’s 24th Prime Minister.

The 30th Canadian Ministry consists of a total of 23 ministers, in addition to the Prime Minister.

The Cabinet is the central decision-making forum in government, responsible for its administration and the establishment of its policy. Its members are each responsible for individual portfolios or departments.

