Mango Tango Nightclub to Launch Industry Nights in Las Vegas Starting March 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mango Tango Nightclub is set to introduce exclusive Industry Nights, beginning March 17 and continuing every Monday night. This new event is designed to bring together professionals from the nightlife industry—including bartenders, servers, bouncers, hostesses, and managers—along with local Las Vegas residents for a night of entertainment and networking.Industry Nights will take place weekly from 10 PM to 5 AM, offering a dedicated space for nightlife professionals to unwind and connect. Attendees can enjoy a range of perks, including:Complimentary Entry for industry professionals, ensuring an accessible experience for those who help shape the city's vibrant nightlife.Special Pricing on drinks and bottle service, providing an enhanced experience for guests.Live Performances featuring local artists, bringing dynamic Latin beats to the dance floor.Exciting Giveaways and Prizes, adding an element of surprise and engagement each week.Networking Opportunities for industry professionals to build connections in a relaxed environment.Mango Tango Nightclub has established itself as a premier Latin nightlife destination in Las Vegas. Located just blocks from the Strip, the venue combines modern elegance with a lively dance floor, expert DJs, and premium bottle service.Industry Nights offer an opportunity for nightlife professionals and local residents to experience Mango Tango’s vibrant atmosphere while enjoying exclusive perks. Reservations for VIP tables are available by calling or texting (702) 826-7077.For the latest updates and event details, follow Mango Tango Nightclub on social media.

