Texas Surpasses Jobs Records, Leads Nation In Business Expansion

TEXAS, March 14 - March 14, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas as America’s most dynamic economy as the state again surpassed all previous records for total jobs, the number of Texans working, and the size of the Texas labor force based on January 2025 employment data.



“Hardworking Texans drive America’s most dynamic economy,” said Governor Abbott. “And with more Texans working than ever before in the history of our great state, we continue to dominate the nation for business expansion. Texas truly is the land of economic freedom, where entrepreneurs and business owners can cast a vision and know they can achieve that vision. With the Best Business Climate and the strongest workforce in America, Texas attracts innovative industry leaders seeking the freedom to grow and the opportunity for their employees to thrive. By cutting red tape and making strategic investments in infrastructure, education, and workforce development, we will build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”



January employment data released by the Texas Workforce Commission shows:

Texas reached a new high with the largest labor force ever in the state’s history at 15,750,800.

Texas reached a new high for Texans working, including self-employed, at 15,103,300.

Texas reached a new high for total nonfarm jobs at 14,236,400 after adding 27,900 jobs in January.

Texas added 187,700 nonfarm jobs from January 2024 to January 2025.



Last week, Governor Abbott celebrated Texas winning an unprecedented 13th Governor's Cup in a row as the No. 1 state in the nation for job-creating business location and expansion projects. The Governor also released his five-year statewide economic development strategic plan that establishes a blueprint for continued economic expansion and job creation across Texas.

