Women’s role in drug trafficking and organized crime was focus of OSCE side event at 68th Session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs

The OSCE Transnational Threats Department held a side event on the role of women in organized crime and drug trafficking on the margins of the 68th Session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs on 14 March 2025 in Vienna, Austria. The side event, held in co-operation with the European Union Action against Organised Crime and Terrorism (EU-ACT), brought together over 70 policymakers, criminal justice practitioners, as well as participants from academia and civil society.

OSCE research shows that women and girls involved in organized crime often remain undetected due to typically attracting less suspicion, which makes them a target for recruitment into criminal networks, often to transport, hide and sell drugs. Drawing on these findings, the OSCE side event explored how gender stereotypes influence women’s and girls’ agency in drug trafficking, and the risk factors that make them vulnerable to recruitment into criminal networks.

“The lack of attention given to women’s role in organized crime and drug trafficking significantly impedes the effectiveness of efforts to combat it. In particular, it means that prevention and exit initiatives often fail to include women in their programmes and offer them the support they need,” said Ambassador Alena Kupchyna, OSCE Co-ordinator of Activities to Address Transnational Threats, in her opening remarks.

The event explored ways to increase targeted prevention and exit initiatives as well as women’s involvement in law enforcement agencies and judicial bodies working to combat these threats. The need for a human rights-centred approach was highlighted to tailor prevention and exit efforts for women in organized and drug-related crimes.

“It is crucial to empower women by raising awareness about the dangers of organized crime and drug trafficking, while simultaneously fostering their economic independence through initiatives to develop vocational and financial literacy skills, enabling them to pursue alternative livelihoods and enhancing their resilience against criminal recruitment and exploitation,” said Anna Salovaara, Deputy Head of the Embassy and Permanent Mission of the Republic of Finland to the International Organizations in Vienna, representing Finland’s 2025 OSCE Chairpersonship.

“In the current context on gender in organised crime and drug trafficking, we have no choice but to be bold. The stakes are too high, the consequences of inaction too dire, and the benefits of inclusivity too profound. Women are not just half of the population but half of the talent, we need to provide effective criminal justice responses. EU-ACT will continue to implement activities facilitating specialised networks, policy development on women’s inclusion, and capacity building in traditionally excluded areas for women addressing organised crime challenges,” said Maria Sanchez Gil-Cepeda, EU-ACT Project Director in her closing remarks.

The side event was co-sponsored by Finland’s 2025 OSCE Chairpersonship and the Permanent Missions of France, Spain and Tajikistan to the United Nations.