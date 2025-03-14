SIRT Concludes Investigation of Medical Distress Following Arrest in Prince Albert

CANADA, March 15 - Released on March 14, 2025

On April 1, 2023, the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) was notified of an in-custody serious injury during a vehicle stop related to a stolen vehicle investigation in Prince Albert. The Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed SIRT to investigate. On April 26, 2023, during the course of SIRT's investigation, the involved individual, a 40-year-old man, passed away in hospital.

SIRT has completed its investigation into this matter and the Civilian Executive Director's public report can now be accessed online. (https://publications.saskatchewan.ca/#/products/125786)

SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

For additional information: SIRT Investigates Medical Distress Following Arrest in Prince Albert

