Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys Calls for Renewed Safety Efforts after Large Trucks Cause Over Ten-Thousand Injuries in 2024

Denton, Texas – The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has reported over 10,000 injuries resulting from large truck accidents in Texas for the year 2024. While this figure marks a decline from the previous year, it remains alarmingly higher than pre-pandemic levels, underscoring a persistent challenge in ensuring road safety across the Lone Star State.

Texas, with its expansive network of highways and critical position as a transportation hub, is no stranger to the complexities of commercial trucking. The intersecting routes not only facilitate commerce but also contribute to the state’s reputation for extremely hazardous driving conditions. The latest data from FMCSA highlights the urgency for ongoing efforts to curb the frequency and severity of these incidents.

The commercial trucking accident lawyers at Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys of Denton, Texas, emphasize the necessity of renewed safety measures and regulatory reforms. “The recent statistics, while indicating improvement, still highlight a significant safety challenge,” said founding partner, Brent Chandler. “The road to safer highways requires robust engagement from both private stakeholders and regulatory authorities.”

Despite the decrease in the number of accidents compared to the previous year, the numbers remain concerning, especially when compared to pre-COVID numbers. The trucking industry, which serves as a backbone for Texas’s economy, faces the dual challenge of maintaining operational efficiency while ensuring the safety of all road users.

Chandler | Ross advocates for a comprehensive approach to tackle this issue, which includes enhanced driver training, stricter enforcement of safety regulations, and investment in road infrastructure improvements. The firm has long been at the forefront of advocating for victims of trucking accidents, helping to navigate the complex legal landscape while striving for policy reforms.

The law firm further urges the community and policymakers to engage in open dialogues about truck safety, promoting awareness and driving collaborative efforts to address root causes. The path to safer trucking routes in Texas, as Chandler | Ross suggests, is paved with collective responsibility and proactive measures.

As Texas continues to grow both economically and demographically, the balance between development and safety​ remains a pivotal concern. The state’s residents, businesses, and policymakers alike are called to action, to ensure that progress does not come at the cost of public safety.

If anyone or their loved ones has been injured in a commercial trucking accident, Chandler | Ross is standing by to provide a free consultation to discuss their rights.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys is the Denton Texas and North Texas personal injury law firm dedicated to winning. Managing attorneys Brent Chandler and John ‘Tony’ Ross have over 40 years of combined experience in personal injury law and jury-trial representation. The attorneys of Chandler | Ross are here to relentlessly pursue and obtain just compensation for those injured and those who have lost loved ones as a result of the negligent or reckless behavior of others.

