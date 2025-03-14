Drew Rowley Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Strategic Conversations” Book Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Drew Rowley

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Strategic Conversations" co-authored by Drew Rowley, alongside Chris Voss and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on March 6th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

Strategic Conversations has achieved outstanding success, ranking on multiple Amazon Best Seller lists and maintaining strong momentum in the New Release categories. Its impressive placements in Direct Marketing, Marketing, Communication Skills, and Entrepreneurship reflect its impact and relevance in today’s business landscape. This achievement highlights the book’s value in helping professionals elevate their strategic communication and business growth.

Central to the success of "Strategic Conversations" is Drew Rowley’s chapter, "The S Word" Drew illustrates how sales is an essential skill rooted in human interaction and negotiation. By embracing preparation, connection, and mindfulness, anyone can shift their perspective on persuasion and use it effectively in both personal and professional settings.

Meet Drew Rowley:

Drew Rowley brings over 20 years of strategic sales and marketing expertise, specializing in negotiation and business growth. As Vice President of Channel Sales at Big Red Media, he exceeded revenue targets by 125%, managing hundreds of key vendor partnerships. Beyond his corporate success, Drew’s dedication to helping others shines in his role as an addiction treatment advisor, where he supported nearly 500 individuals in their journey to recovery over three years.

In his distinguished career, Drew launched Lonely Planet's Consumer Products division and demonstrated exceptional negotiation skills at 20th Century Fox, increasing international licensing revenue by 300% over five years for iconic properties like The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Ice Age. Later, as Director of Global Consumer Products at NBC Universal, he achieved 40% annual growth, overseeing beloved franchises such as The Office and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

A cum laude graduate of the University of Southern California, Drew now calls Franklin, Tennessee, home. When not pursuing professional goals, he enjoys retreating to the Colorado mountains to recharge in nature.

Connect with Drew Rowley: linkedin.com/in/drewrowley

To order your copy of “Strategic Conversations” please visit HERE.

