Continued geotechnical work to be conducted on and along roadways in Central Maui from March 17 to 19

Main, News Posted on Mar 14, 2025 in Highways News KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays from March 17 through 19 as crews continue their soil sampling work in and along state highways, which will assist the department in maintaining and improving its roadways. Monday, March 17: Tuesday, March 18: Wednesday, March 19: Please obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.