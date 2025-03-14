Globus Maritime Announces Filing of its 2024 Annual Report on Form 20–F

GLYFADA, Greece, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus," the “Company," “we,” or “our”), (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F that contains the Company’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, was filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may be found on the Company’s website at www.globusmaritime.gr under Investor Relations.

Alternatively, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by request to Globus’ Investor Relations Advisor at:

Capital Link Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540

New York, NY 10169 USA

Tel: (+) 1 212 661 7566

Email: globus@capitallink.com

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide. The Company’s operating fleet consists of ten dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally, with a total carrying capacity of 734,249 dead weight tons and a weighted average age of 8 years as at March 14, 2025.

For further information please contact: Globus Maritime Limited +30 210 960 8300 Athanasios Feidakis a.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr Capital Link – New York +1 212 661 7566 Nicolas Bornozis globus@capitallink.com

Legal Disclaimer:

