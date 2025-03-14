ExGen Announces Closing of Spark North Lithium Project Acquisition





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”): Further to ExGen’s previous news release dated January 29, 2025, ExGen is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of the Spark North lithium project in Elko County, Nevada consisting of 111 claims totaling approximately 2300 acres prospective for lithium (the “Spark North Lithium Project”) from an arm’s length private company (the “Vendor”), subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Acquisition was completed pursuant to a purchase agreement dated January 21, 2025 (the “Purchase Agreement”).

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, the Company paid a total of CAD$250,000 cash consideration and issued to the Vendor 5,000,000 common shares in the capital of ExGen (“ExGen Shares”). The ExGen Shares were issued with a standard statutory hold period that expires on July 13, 2025. ExGen also granted the Vendor a 1.5% net smelter royalty (“NSR”) in favour of the Vendor, with a 0.75% NSR buyback (half of the NSR) at ExGen’s option for CAD $1,000,000. No finders fees were paid in connection with the Acquisition.

ABOUT EXGEN RESOURCES INC.

ExGen, formerly Boxxer Gold Corp, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. The Company intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 5 projects in Canada and the US.

For more information on ExGen please contact:

ExGen Resources Inc.

Jason Tong

Chief Financial Officer

Email: jason@catapultgroup.ca

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. In the forward looking information contained in this news release, ExGen has made numerous assumptions, based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with the mineral industry. In addition, ExGen has assumed: final TSXV approval of the Acquisition; the continued market acceptance of its joint venture partnership model; the ability of ExGen and its partners to raise future equity financing, if needed, at prices acceptable to ExGen or its partners; ExGen's current and initial understanding and analysis of the Spark North Lithium Project; the ability of ExGen or third parties to discover viable exploration targets and the results of exploration on the Spark North Lithium Project; and ExGen's general and administrative costs remaining sustainable. While ExGen considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause ExGen's observations, actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the possibility that the analytical results from future core sampling does not return significant grades of lithium or any other mineralization; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology; continuity and grade of mineralization; there is no certainty that any work programs will result in significant or successful exploration of the Spark North Lithium Project or development of the Spark North Lithium Project into a producing mine; uncertainty as to the actual results of exploration and development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; ExGen may not be able to comply with its ongoing obligations regarding its properties; the early stage development of ExGen and its projects, and in particular, the Spark North Lithium Project; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices, in particular copper, gold, silver, lithium and zinc prices; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting ExGen; conclusions of economic evaluations; the inability of the Vendor to repay the Loan; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in ExGen's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although ExGen has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. ExGen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

