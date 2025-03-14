Court Affirms Conviction of Ex-Uber Security Chief That Shook Cybersecurity World

(Subscription required) A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on Thursday unanimously upheld former Uber security chief Joseph Sullivan’s 2022 conviction on charges he covered up a massive data breach at the company and obstructed a regulator's investigation into its security practices.

